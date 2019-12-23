Catherine G. Pettit
Catherine G. Pettit, 72 of Ladysmith, died Monday, December 23, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by a son, William Pettit, Jr. of Ladysmith, daughter, Scheri Thompson of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, Sisters, Patricia Estabrook of Bruce, Nancy Pfefferley of Weyerhaeuser, Brother, George Zehner of Ladysmith.
- Rusk County News December 23, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-23-19 Christmas is just a few days away and the pattern this holiday week will continue to support milder than average temperatures. The jet stream is one that features a split flow, with the northern branch located well to our north in Canada while the southern branch is displaced pretty far south. It’s […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 19, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-19-19 Thursday will see a return to average temperatures for mid-December with light south and southeast winds. Look for mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 20’s. Low level moisture is forecast to increase leading into Friday and this will likely bring the return of an overcast sky. […]