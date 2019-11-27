Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-29-19

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for Barron, Rusk, and Polk county from 12 am Saturday, November 30th until 12 pm Sunday, December 1st. Major travel impacts are expected as heavy, wet snowfall upwards of a FOOT or more are forecast in the warning area. White out conditions with near blizzard strength wind gusts at 30 to 40 mph will be possible. Blowing and drifting snowfall will deteriorate roadways and travel is highly discouraged through the extent of this storm. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Taylor counties from 6 pm Friday, November 29th through 12 pm Sunday, December 1st. Heavy snow at times will be possible with white out conditions and near blizzard strength winds. But, there is a higher level of uncertainty with this watch area due to the chance for FREEZING DRIZZLE that may lead to a thin layer of ice. This will make for very dangerous travel.

Our break from the winter weather was short-lived as the next large storm system gathers itself in the Plains. Moisture out ahead of this next storm is expected to bring light snow to the area later this afternoon into the evening. This system as a whole will be a more complex and slower moving, leading to impacts right through the entire weekend. Milder mid level air is expected to lift northward into the state Saturday early morning, bringing a messy transition to mainly rainy weather across Western Wisconsin for the majority of the day. An inch or two of new snow will be on the ground before the transition to rain – much of it will melt Saturday however. As we head into the evening, the core of the system will be passing us due south and cold air will once again infiltrate the region on the back end. This will bring back snow as we head into and through Sunday morning even though surface temps will be near, if not slightly above freezing. Most of the accumulation from the system is likely to come during this time as well, and may amount to a few inches with higher amounts the further north you are. Wind will once again be a factor during this storm with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Snow and wind will slowly tapper off on Sunday afternoon with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight. Dry weather is expected to return just in time for the start of the new week (and the end of holiday travel of course). Temperatures are likely to range around normal as we transition into December: highs in the low 30’s and lows in the upper 10’s. No major systems appear to be on the horizon through the remainder of the work week.

NEW YORK (AP) — The mad scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas has begun — but with six fewer days. Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But with it will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be. That means customers will have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them. Adobe Analytics predicts a loss of $1 billion in online revenue from a shortened season. Still, it expects online sales will reach $143.7 billion, up 14.1% from last year’s holiday season The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says the real drivers will be the job market. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period that came well short of the group’s prediction. Last year’s holiday sales were hurt by turmoil over the White House trade policy with China and a delay in data collection by nearly a month because of a government shutdown. This year’s holiday forecast is above the average holiday sales growth of 3.7% over the previous five years. NRF expects online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 11% and 14%, for the holiday period. Black Friday is expected to once again be the largest shopping day of the season, followed by the last Saturday before Christmas, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of payments including cash and check. Thanksgiving Day isn’t even on the top 10 holiday shopping days, according to MasterCard. The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy’s health. Many retail CEOs describe their customers has financially healthy, citing moderate wage growth and an unemployment rate hovering near a 50-year low. “The overall picture is positive,” said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail consultancy. “People are spending out of positive cash flow as opposed to borrowing.” Economic growth has moderated since earlier this year, with growth at just 1.9% in the July-September quarter, down from 3.1% in the first three months of the year. Analysts blame at least part of that on the U.S.-China trade war, which has forced many companies to delay plans to invest and expand.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — A woman in her 80s has died and a man in his 90s was injured in a house fire in Beaver Dam. The fire was reported after 10 p.m. Thursday, and the initial call said victims were trapped in the basement. Fire Chief Alan Mannel says Dodge County Deputies arrived to the house to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. The woman was pulled from the home by a deputy, but she later died at the hospital. The man was able to get out of the house on his own, and was also taken to a hospital where he was being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman fired a gun into a KFC after learning her order lacked napkins and a fork. News outlets report 33-year-old Jonelle Jade Dare was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on an outstanding warrant from Shelbyville, Kentucky, where’s she’s accused of shooting into the restaurant drive-thru window. Shelbyville police say Dare visited a local KFC in October and was verbally abusive to drive-thru staff, who reported Dare was angry over not getting a fork or napkin with her meal. Police say Dare fired a handgun into the drive-thru window and sped off in a white Mercedes-Benz. No one was wounded in the shooting. Dare appeared in court Wednesday and waived the right to fight her extradition to Kentucky. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.