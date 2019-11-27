RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-27-19

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON** **TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED FROM HEAVY SNOWFALL THIS MORNING** Snowfall Amounts coming in this morning: Eau Claire: 5.2″ NWS La Crosse: 4.8″ Bloomer: 9.6″ Menomonie: 7″ Barron: 6″ Cedar Falls: 8″ Cornell: 9″ Onalaska: 1.3″ Low pressure continues to track through central Wisconsin this morning taking the heavier snow with it. On the back side of the system north to northwest winds will be gusty through the afternoon. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph may blow some of the snow back onto plowed roadways. Also since this was a heavy wet snow, tree branches may come down. Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon but gradually become partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be colder overnight with readings dropping into the teens. Even though winds will diminish to less than 15 mph. Wind chill values tonight will drop into the single digits. Thanksgiving itself will be quiet with clouds and some sunshine and highs around 30.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Thanksgiving week snowstorm is causing headaches for drivers in the area, and leading to problems on area roads. As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post is reporting 10 crashes, 23 runoffs, and 19 vehicle assists. Inside Eau Claire city limits, the ECPD says crashes are low, but power outages are a problem because tree limbs are falling on top of power lines. Power crews are busy working to restore power to homes and street lights.

Late Tuesday night at about 11:15, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advised of a vehicle slide in on Highway 27 South of County Highway I. According to the report, 2 occupants were transported to the LEC due to safety reasons. After an investigation, one subject was taken into custody for OWI. The vehicle was left in the ditch as it was not a road hazard and the inclement weather made it dangerous to have it removed at the time.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office just after 12 Midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a female subject advised of a one vehicle rollover. According to the report, the driver was in her van which was on it’s side in the ditch on Highway 8 and Persons Road West of Bruce. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and no other information was available.