RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-26-19

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY** **TRAVEL WILL BE SEVERELY IMPACTED FROM HEAVY SNOWFALL TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON** Clouds will be with us today, but it should be generally quiet until the sun goes down. Winds will become northeasterly and increase at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30’s. Low pressure will be strengthening as it tracks from the Central Plains northeastward into Southern Wisconsin Tuesday night. On this track we will see a primarily snow event in the Chippewa Valley, while counties to the south are more likely to be near or in the snow/rain line. This means there will be a rather sharp cut-off to the snowfall totals, from several inches in the Chippewa Valley, down to just an inch or two in the vicinity of La Crosse. Cold air will just be adequate to produce the snow, leading to a heavy, wet accumulation in many places as temperatures don’t stray far from freezing. As it looks now. a rain/snow mix should arrive in Western Wisconsin between 5-8 PM this evening, changing to all snow as temperatures slowly cool. Southern counties will be more in line for rain with some snow, until the storm begins to move out Wednesday morning. The worst of the conditions will be from after midnight through mid-morning Wednesday before the storm lifts out and snow tapers off by early afternoon. Winds will be blustery, first from the northeast, shifting to the northwest on Wednesday. The rest of the day will stay cloudy with highs around freezing. Thanksgiving itself will be quiet with clouds and some sunshine and highs around 30.

TIMING: As it looks now, a combination of snow and rain will spread north into La Crosse by late afternoon and arrive in the Eau Claire area between 6-9 PM. Bands of precipitation will continue to lift north and be steady through the night into Wednesday morning. By mid-morning the snow is expected to become a bit lighter but not totally wind down until around the noon hour. Lingering areas of light snow and drizzle may continue into part of the afternoon. IMPACTS: The combination of snow and increasing wind will make for hazardous travel conditions as the storm approaches Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Winds will be increasing first from the northeast, then shifting to the north and northwest on Wednesday and may gust 30-35 mph. Blowing snow will lead to low visibility at times while roads will be snow covered and difficult to navigate during the height of the storm. This is when travel really won’t be advised.

Monday afternoon at about 5:15, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female who advised that she was involved in an accident on County Highway G. She advised that she hit the back of a Combine. The air bags did not deploy and there was road blockage due to the combine. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a combine was driving North bound on County Highway G and was struck from behind by a passenger car driving North bound. No injuries reported. The elderly subject driving the passenger car said she was confused by the combine rear lighting because it had a white light to the rear. The passenger car was drivable.

Shortly after midnight this (Tuesday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a residence on East 6th Street South in regards to a report from a subject advising he could hear yelling and a female subject crying. After further investigation, Justin K. Luke, 33, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Battery. After further investigation of this case, Suzin M. Croenne, 22, was taken into custody for alcohol consumption/Probation Violation. It should be noted, a PBT was administered with a result of .117. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has identified the shooter in the gun deer incident on Nov. 24 that injured one person. The DNR says the shooter’s name will not be released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Officials say the victim was hospitalized for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

­MADISON (WKOW) — Disability rights advocates are applauding a new law to removing barriers for voters with disabilities but said work to expand accessibility is far from over. On Friday, Governor Tony Evers signed into law a bill that will no longer require people with disabilities to say their name and address in order to vote. Instead, someone else can say it for them after disability advocates said the requirement prevented some people from voting. “There was a young man from Madison who was deaf and he was very embarrassed and felt humiliated by the experience he had and he was going to leave without voting,” said Barbara Beckert, with Disability Rights Wisconsin. Beckert tells 27 News during the 2018 general election, more than six people contacted their office because people with a disability couldn’t vote or were embarrassed by poll workers. Beckert said the number is likely higher because some don’t report it. “The truth is, a lot of people don’t know this assistance is available and people may feel discouraged or embarrassed by the experience they have and they just accept, I can’t speak so I can’t vote and would not further pursue it and that’s unacceptable,” she said. Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin are now advocating for additional training for poll workers and yearly audits to hold polling locations accountable. The League of Women Voters tracked accessibility at polling locations during 2018’s general election. They found out of 388 polling sites, 10% did not have accessible voting equipment set up. These are special devices any voter can use but were created as a resource for those with

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. This holiday season, Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to save lives. As a partnership with Suburban Propane, Red Cross will be gifting donors with a $5 Amazon gift card. The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to be that lifeline for patients in need by making an appointment to give blood. Red Cross says as schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. In September and October, the Red Cross fell about 17,000 units short of what the hospitals were in need of. Red Cross says right now, there is a critical need for type O and O negative blood donors, as O negative is the universal blood type. “One of the best gifts you can give would be the lifesaving blood that is needed,” said Zachary Scott of American Red Cross. “There is no substitute for blood, so all those patients that are in need, this is the only way they can get it, is from the free-will donations.”