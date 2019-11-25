RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-25-19

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR MUCH OF WESTERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING** **BREEZY AND MILD TODAY BUT ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL LIKELY BRING MAJOR MID-WEEK HOLIDAY TRAVEL IMPACTS** Today will be the last of the mild and quiet weather days before the impacts of an incoming winter storm affects the area late tomorrow and especially tomorrow night. Highs today under a partly to mostly cloudy sky will be in the mid 40s. It’s a big holiday week ahead and the weather is going to change significantly leading up to Thanksgiving. If you have any type of travel plans you will want to pay close attention to the mid-week forecast. Monday will remain quiet and in fact should be the mildest day of this week. A low pressure system will be sliding to our north with a trailing cold front passing through during the first part of the day. Winds will become breezy from the west while a partly sunny sky is expected. Temperatures will have a chance to warm into the mid 40’s for the afternoon. Winds will then shift to the northwest at night but clouds will also be filling in, still limiting any temperature drop and we look to be around 30 early Tuesday. A large storm system will be developing near Colorado, tracking through the Plains and then up to the northeast. These are the type of winter storms that can bring significant impacts to our region and it usually comes down to the track. We have seen a gradual northerly adjustment to the forecast track the last few days, raising confidence we will likely see accumulating snow, developing sometime Tuesday night and tapering off by noon Wednesday. This means if you are traveling during the day Tuesday you should have no issues (locally). The day looks mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s. Snow will then overspread the area sometime after dark and continue into Wednesday morning. Southern areas may be a little warmer where a mix of rain and snow is possible. There may still be at least some minor track adjustments which could alter the rain/snow line and even total snow accumulations, but on the current track, we are forecasting the potential of 4-8″ of snow.

It was a busy weekend for Rusk County authorities. Friday evening at about 7:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 27 and Broken Arrow Road. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, Lifelink Helicopter and the Ladysmith and Sheldon Fire Departments responded to the scene. Those first on the scene advised three were injured, 1 critical and the South bound lane was blocked. One patient was taken by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith and Lifelink was advised to go to the hospital. One other patient was taken by ambulance and the other patient was released. According to the report, a County deputy went to the hospital and then was with the driver of one of the vehicles for field sobriety. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Friday afternoon at about 1:30, Rusk County authorities received a call reporting a house fire at a residence on Cutoff Road, Glen Flora. According to the report, everyone was out of the house but the grandmother needs an ambulance as she is usually on oxygen but did not have it now. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. They were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours. No other information was available.

While on patrol, a City Officer Friday night at 10:15, observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit near East 3rd Street North by Memorial bridge. The Officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Brian S. Pagel, 43. After further investigation, Pagel was arrested for OWI 3rd offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop of a vehicle Saturday evening at 7 PM. At the Bruce Park in the village of Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw.

Saturday night at about 9:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a female who advised that her sister was intoxicated and left from a residence in a vehicle heading back to Rice Lake. About an hour later Rusk County authorities received a report that the female took Broken Arrow Road to the West, turned off a road and put her truck in the ditch and was stuck. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody for OWI, and Transported to the hospital for a blood draw, and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 10 PM Saturday, Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on Fritz Avenue East in regards to a report that Jared P. E. Janus, 23, had an active DOC warrant for rules violations. Officers made contact with Janus, who advised he hadn’t been drinking. DOC was notified and Janus was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 11:30 Saturday night of a house fire at W6860 Mae West Road, Ladysmith. The house was reportedly owned by Wayne Wilkans and he and his wife were able to get out of the house with their dog. The fire reportedly started in back part of the house in a eletrical box. The damage to the residence was extensive to the single family one story dwelling. The Bruce Fire Department was called for mutual aid with tankers and man power. The Red Cross was notified and were to meet with the owners.

Sunday evening at about 6:45, a State Patrol Trooper reported he was on a traffic stop on Highway 27 near County Highway P, and requested additional Rusk County deputies. A Rusk County deputy responded and the passenger of the vehicle ran into the woods to the West of the roadway. A second deputy and City Officer were requested for mutual aid to locate Lucas Beaudin, 41, who was later identified as the person who ran. Authorities located Beaudin and brought him back to the scene. He was arrested on multiple charges.

Sunday afternoon Linda P. Kroll, 53, was reported to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and in Walmart with two juveniles. A City Officer located Kroll in the store and observed Kroll was slurring her speech and unsteady on her feet. She admitted to driving with the two juveniles in her vehicle. Kroll was arrested for OWI 7th offense. She was transported to MMC-Ladymith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County jail and was cited for a child safety seat violation.