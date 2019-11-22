RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-22-19

Clouds will be departing to end the work week. After getting off to a chilly start, the sunshine should boost our temperatures into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon. High pressure will keep our area quiet this weekend. It will be a chilly start to the gun-deer hunt opener Saturday, but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 40s. High pressure will slide to the east Sunday. A southwest flow will bring a little more cloud cover and warmer temperatures. Under partly sunny skies, highs will reach the low and mid 40s. Headed into the Thanksgiving holiday week, we’ll be watching a storm system track from the Plains into northern Illinois from Monday into Tuesday. It appears that a band of accumulating snow will mainly be affecting southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. The Chippewa Valley will be on the the northern fringe of this band of snow. Wednesday will be quiet with seasonable temperatures. Another storm system is expected to pass to our northwest Thanksgiving Day. Increasing southerly winds will bring moisture into the area and may produce a few light showers.. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU)— One case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed in Mondovi. The Buffalo County Health Department has confirmed the case in a food service worker at Hansen’s IGA grocery store. The store is still open for business and is working with the public health department for an investigation. Health officials are asking people who shopped at the grocery store between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17 and ate food from the deli to call their doctor to discuss the risk of exposure. Hansen’s IGA Market says they are working with the Buffalo County Health Department on the case. The company also said in a statement that they had no knowledge that a part-time employee had the diagnosis until they were notified by the health department.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found an underground bunker and a stash of weapons in a secluded, wooded area along a river in Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV video shows debris over a large area in the woods and a bunker with a cloth partially covering the opening. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says guns and ammunition was recovered from the site along the Milwaukee River. A WTMJ-TV reporter also saw a bow and arrows removed from the location. The man was arrested after law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday. Milwaukee Area Technical College owns the land. MATC officials say students do not use the land and there was no threat to the campus community. The Milwaukee County sheriff plans a news conference Friday morning.