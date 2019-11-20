RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-21-19

Temperatures will drop through the 30s this afternoon as northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph brings a colder and drier air mass into western Wisconsin. Some of our northern counties may see a few inches of wet snow mainly north of highway 8. Conditions will rapidly improve as temps continue to drop into the low 20’s overnight. After a stretch of gray, gloomy days, mostly sunny conditions will finally return, and remain into the first half of the weekend with temps near average. Wind will shift to a southerly direction on Saturday and this will usher in milder air heading into Sunday and the start of next week. The first part of the weekend should still see quite a bit of sunshine before clouds start to return on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 40’s.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday at approximately 7:52 AM, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a two vehicle crash on US Highway 8 West of Cranberry Lake Road near Weyerhaeuser in Rusk County. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling Westbound on US Highway 8 when the driver lost control and eventually collided head-on into a Dodge Ram pick-up truck which was traveling Eastbound. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 28 year old Richard J. Smith from Bruce, received fatal injuries. The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck, 64 year old Laura J. Peterson from Chetek, was transported to a local hospital and treated for incapacitating injuries. Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor. Assisting agencies included the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County EMS, Lakeview Medical Center EMS and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — For the first time in a decade, hunters will be allowed to kill does in every Wisconsin county during the gun deer season. The 9-day hunt starts just before dawn on Saturday and runs until just after sunset on December first. But before you head out this year the Wisconsin DNR has some reminders for you, specifically when hunting on public land: -If you want to leave trail cameras up they need to be labeled with a customer number or name -Tree stands and ground blinds cannot stay up overnight -A ground blind must have 144 inches of blaze orange/pink during gun deer seasons -Depending on if it’s a state park or county property there may be special regulations -The deer hunting regulations have more information on public land hunting and general regulations Just a few more safety tips to make sure to wear blaze orange, bring a cell phone, let people know where you are going and when you plan to return.

BARRON COUNTY – On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 5:13 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a car vs pedestrian accident on Hwy 25 south of Barron. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron Fire Department, Dallas Ambulance, Area First Responders and the Life Link Helicopter were all dispatched to the scene. Initial investigation shows Jodean Lindemer, 64 of Dallas, was crossing Hwy 25 after retrieving her mail from her mailbox and was struck by the vehicle driven by Kami Wagner, 43 of Prairie Farm. Lindemer was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with life threatening injuries. Later that evening, she passed away due to these injuries. The driver Kami Wagner and her passenger were not injured. This case remains under investigation but at this time this appears to be a tragic accident.

MADISON (WKOW) — State officials and stakeholders have taken the first step to find a way to lower prescription drug prices in Wisconsin. The Governor’s Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices held its first meeting on Wednesday in Madison. The group brings together lawmakers, state officials, doctors, and pharmacists, to talk about the issues and implications. “You get some prescriptions that may cost $100 or $200, or even $300,” said Janet Fritsch, who owns Corner Drug Store in Baraboo. Fritsch says some of her customers have been dealing with skyrocketing drug prices for things like insulin and blood thinners. In some cases it’s impacting their health, forcing them to choose between changing their doses or going without a potentially life-saving drug. “An independent pharmacist is all about creating those relationships with your patients in your community, and have people have to make decisions like that, these are people that I’ve known for 20 years, or I know their family, I know their grandfathers or their grandchildren. And that’s hard to see them struggling with that and not knowing where to turn,” she said. Fritsch is a member of the task force and shared her concerns about rising drug prices with the rest of the group, meeting for the first time to get a sense of where to begin to make a change.