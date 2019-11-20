Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-20-19

Today’s weather will be similar to Tuesday with an overall dreary feel outside. Foggy conditions should improve as breezes begin to develop. Temperatures will have a chance to break into the 40’s this afternoon. These temps will remain fairly steady into the evening as the next warm front approaches from the southeast. A low pressure system responsible for bringing in the warm front will approach the region overnight into Thursday. Rain will begin before midnight and continue into the first half of Thursday. Cold air on the back end of the system will quickly inundate western Wisconsin early in the afternoon and may give a brief bout of snow before the precipitation ends as the system moves off to the east. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s in the morning before dropping through the rest of the day along with a stronger northwest breeze. Gusts may reach 25 mph and wind chills will quickly drop into the 20’s and eventually teens by sunset. Some of our northern counties may see a few inches of wet snow mainly north of highway 8. Conditions will rapidly improve as temps continue to drop into the low 20’s overnight.

Tuesday at approximately 7:52 AM, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 8 West of Cranberry Lake Road near Weyerhaeuser in Rusk County. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling Westbound on US Highway 8 when the driver lost control and eventually collided head-on into a Dodge Ram pick-up truck which was traveling Eastbound. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, a 28 year old male from Bruce, received fatal injuries. The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck, a 64 year old female from Chetek, was transported to a local hospital and treated for incapacitating injuries. Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor. Assisting agencies included the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County EMS, Lakeview Medical Center EMS and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30, the Flambeau School Administrator notified the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a sex offender suspect was on their school grounds on two occasions without notifying them. A map with the suspect’s pinged locations on those two days verify the suspect was on the school premises. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the male subject. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch at about 11 AM informed a Ladysmith Officer and the Ladysmith Fire Department that they had a fire call at Dunn Paper on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith, for a possible electrical fire on paper machine number 1. The City Officer, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. The fire was located in the basement under the machine and was extinguished by the fire department. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Tuesday night at about 10:20, while on patrol, a City Officer located a Blue Ford Focus parked in the back corner of the parking lot at Ladysmith High School with its lights on. According to the report, the Officer made contact with the Driver, Sierra R. Bauer, 18, and the passenger, Frederick A. Niles Jr., 18. After further investigation, Bauer and Niles Jr. advised they were parked there smoking Marijuana and talking. The Officer issued citations to Bauer and Niles Jr. for possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Monday at 8:30 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway A South of Barron. When deputies arrived the lone occupant of the vehicle was treated and released for minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of Alcohol 15th offense. The driver has been identified as Mark Johnson, 66 of Rice Lake. Johnson is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold and formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office are expected later this week.