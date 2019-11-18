Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-19-19

Clouds remain today with a weak storm system to our west. Temperatures have not changed much in the last 24 hours and remain near freezing. We have a narrow band of snow mixed with some sprinkles moving through early this morning. This should wind down early today leaving us with just a cloudy afternoon. Any accumulations will be minor. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 30s. The clouds will remain thick tonight and Wednesday as a warm front begins to take shape well to our south, associated with a developing storm in the Plains. This system will be tracking up to the northeast Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing our next round of precipitation. As milder mid-level air arrives, clouds will continue and spotty drizzle may also develop on Wednesday. It will likely be a bit tougher to warm us up at ground level, but we still have a chance to reach above 40 during the day. More organized rain will then arrive into the evening and night, continuing into Thursday morning. Even though the low will be tracking to our south, a lack of any cold air will keep this primarily a rain even for most of Western Wisconsin. Rain may end as a little wet snow in places, but will be moving away by early Thursday afternoon and temperatures in the 30’s will start to drop.

This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:20 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Beebe Road near Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Monday afternoon at about 12:45, a Ladysmith Officer was provided information that Christopher M. Bodner, 37, was at a residence on Fritz Avenue in the City of Ladysmith. The Officer responded to the location and arrested Bodner on a child support warrant. Bodner was brought to the Rusk County Jail.

A Ladysmith Officer and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded at about 7:30 PM Monday to Greenwood Manor on Miner Avenue West for a report of smoke on the second floor. The smoke was determined to be coming from a residents apartment and had been caused by a steak that was burnt in the oven. No other information was available.

The fourth quarter opened with slight growth in home sales, even as median prices increased at a robust pace, according to the most recent review of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Closed sales of existing homes increased 0.7 percent comparing sales in October 2019 with October 2018, and the median price rose 7.3 percent to $195,900 over that same period. Comparing the first 10 months of 2019 to that same period last year reveals that home sales were down just 1.5 percent whereas median prices rose 7.1 percent to $198,000 over the period. In Rusk County the median price in October was $129,000 compared to $153,350 in October of last year which is down 15%. Sales in Rusk County last month was 21 compared to 20 in October last year. The year to date median price was $117,000 compared to $117,000 last year and sales was 174 in Rusk County compared to 152 last year which is up 14%.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— GusBuddy is projecting the national average gas price for Thanksgiving will be at the highest it has been since 2014. The projected national average will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year, according to GasBuddy. Their annual Holiday Travel Survey says 30% of participants say gas prices were going to impact their holiday travel plans.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is preparing to face his two challengers in a debate for the first time. Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are scheduled to appear at a debate at the Foley and Lardner law firm’s Madison offices over the noon hour Tuesday. The three candidates are headed toward a February primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April general election. Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser. Karofsky is a Dane County judge. Fallone is a Marquette University law professor. Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan but Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone and Republicans are rallying behind Kelly. His performance could serve as a harbinger of Republicans’ chances statewide in November 2020