Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-18-19

Though we could see a little sunshine develop on today, clouds should continue to win out with a broad upper trough overhead. It will be a dry day while temperatures rise into the upper 30’s. Average highs are around 40 at this point in November. A warm front will be dropping down from the northwest, spreading a band of precipitation into Western Wisconsin Monday evening and night. Temperatures should cool just enough so that it brings a period of wet snow to the Chippewa Valley while to the south and west it may be more of a rain/snow mix. Accumulations should be light for most places that do see snow, with generally an inch or less. Temperatures will only dip just below freezing through the night. On Tuesday a gray sky should generally prevail but it will remain dry. We will be in between weather systems with fairly light winds and highs in the upper 30’s.

In Rusk County this past weekend, Saturday afternoon a male subject advised someone stole 2 game cameras off his wooded property on South Shore Drive, Bruce. According to the report, two game cameras were missing and he last checked the cameras on November 6th. The complainant has no idea who took the cameras and the case is under investigation.

Saturday night at about 10:30, a caller advised Rusk County authorities that there was a subject walking down the roadway on West 5th Street North and Roesler Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, when the vehicle got closer to the subject, he walked into their lane of traffic. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police observed an individual, matching the description of a subject who was earlier seen walking down the street and almost struck by a passing vehicle. County deputies contacted the subject and had performed a consent search of the subjects belongings and located a loaded 9mm Taurus Handgun. The subject, Andrew J. Holzem, 23, performed a PBT with a result of .219. After further investigation, Holzem was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and transported him to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 5;15 AM Sunday, advising the driver went off the roadway and hit a tree on Sawdust Road, Bruce. The male driver advised that he was having lower back pain, trouble breathing and chest pain. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver was negotiating a left hand curve and skidded into the ditch, hitting a tree. The road was snow covered. The driver was transported to Bloomer hospital with complaint of back pain.

Sunday morning at about 7:20 AM Sunday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject advising he went into the ditch off of highway 27 South of Ladysmith. The male subject stated he had a bump on his head but otherwise was OK. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. No other information was available.

Sunday afternoon a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone took his trail cam off his property located on Blueberry Road, Conrath, and broke into his trailer and took a chair. The complainant was last on his property October 20th. Unknown who could have done this.

A male subject reported Sunday afternoon at about 2:45 to Rusk County authorities that he rolled his vehicle on Port Arthur Road and reportedly was uninjured. The vehicle was on its roof. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the Ford Explorer was East bound on Port Arthur Road from Kroll Road. The driver admitted he intentionally Fish Tailed when turning the corner and lost control. Entered the ditch sideways and the vehicle rolled onto its roof. The driver and lone occupant declared no injuries. The vehicle was likely a total loss and the driver was warned for failure to keep vehicle under control.

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) – The family of a missing Sawyer County man is now offering a reward for information. A $5,000 reward is now being offered by the family for any information that results in the location of Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman. WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) –A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing Sawyer County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says the alert has been expanded due to the possibility that 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman may be hitchhiking. Officials say Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter on Aug. 30. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money. Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard. If you have any information, please call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213. ­

Chippewa County (WQOW) — Colten Treu, the man accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother last November, has requested a judge decide his fate. Prosecutors said Treu was huffing aerosol fumes when his truck went off the road and hit the Girl Scout troop last year. Treu is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Treu’s attorneys once again asked the judge to select a jury pool outside of Chippewa County. They claimed they would not be able to get a fair trial because of extensive media coverage and inflammatory publicity. However, Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson sided with the prosecution in denying Treu’s request. Treu’s attorneys then stated that because they could not get jurors from another county, they wanted to take a jury out of the equation. “Given that scenario, your honor, and our frustration with the change of venue motion being denied again at this particular time, Colten would like to request that a bench trial be conducted and not a jury trial,” said defense attorney Travis Satorius. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the state will not waive its right to a jury trial. He said both sides have to agree and he believes this case should be decided by a jury of Treu’s peers. Judge Isaacson decided not to address the motion for a bench trial at Friday’s hearing, telling the court that it is too big of a decision and he’d like more time to consider the motion. Treu returns to court on December 6 for another motion hearing.