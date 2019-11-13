RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-14-19

The last few days of this work week will be drier as high pressure drops from the Plains to our south into Friday morning. Clouds may linger for a time this morning, but drier air and increasing breezes are expected to result in the return of sunshine with afternoon highs getting within a few degrees of freezing. The breezes will be out ahead of the next approaching front from the north but don’t expect any rain or snow as it will slide through dry into Friday morning. There will be some extra clouds around at night however, with a return to mainly sunny weather on Friday. Temperatures will warm a little more, into the mid 30’s. We will be heading into another weekend and just past the halfway point of the month with a continuation of cooler than average temperatures.. but we will be getting closer. Clouds look to return with increasing low level moisture again on Saturday. A high pressure system will be located up to our northeast in Canada, stirring up some extra breezes with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30’s. The next front and upper level trough is forecast to arrive Saturday night and Sunday, bringing another chance for some light snow and possibly even rain. This may move out by later in the day, but clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler with highs in the mid 30’s.

Wednesday night at about 9:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a male subject advising that his son rolled his vehicle on Highway 40 and Golat Lane near Bruce. According to the report, the vehicle was off the road and there were no reported injuries. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. There was no transport of the driver by the ambulance. Roads were reportedly slippery at the time of the accident. No other information was available.

At 3:40 PM on Wednesday, a crash occurred on I-94 East bound at I-94 MM 41 in Dunn County near Menomonie. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and while assisting at a crash scene on I-94 near the City of Menomonie, a Dunn County Sheriff’s squad was struck by a pickup truck. The truck lost control on the highway as traffic was slowing near the original crash scene. The squad was occupied by a Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy when it was struck. Minor injuries to both drivers were reported. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Officials say a person who was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault has been taken into custody after a police chase. St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Marshalls and other law enforcement were in the pursuit of a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault. Information was given to them that the suspect also threatened to kill police. Officials say the vehicle was going the wrong way on Highway 36 in Washington County, MN when it entered St. Croix County. The vehicle reached speeds of 70 miles per hour and eventually hit a disabled vehicle on the east shoulder of State Highway 35 and went into the ditch. The disabled vehicle was unoccupied. Jeff Klatt, Field Services Captain of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, says the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital. Law enforcement says they are investigating any criminal acts done by the suspect in Wisconsin and State Patrol is investigating the crash.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows that taxes paid by Wisconsin residents as a share of personal income have fallen by more than two percentage points over the past 20 years. The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Thursday shows that the drop in Wisconsin is one of the largest in the country. However, the state still ranks 19th highest in taxes, based on U.S. Census data for 2017. That is the most recent year available. That is down from seventh highest in 1997. That year taxes accounted for 12.4% of personal income. In 2017, taxes accounted for 10.3% of Wisconsin residents’ income in 2017. That is up just slightly from 10.2% the year before. Property tax levies by municipalities, schools, counties, and other local governments are the single largest tax in the state at 3.5% of personal income in 2017. The next highest is individual income tax at 2.8% followed by sales taxes at 2% of personal income.

­SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say 6 injuries are reported after a shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita. Deputies have swarmed the scene at Saugus High School, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Two nearby elementary schools were placed on lockdown, according to sheriff’s officials. We will update this story as additional information becomes available.