RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-13-19

Periods of light snow will be likely through the day with enough accumulation to bring some slippery travel. Coverage may not be widespread all day but in the end we are expecting everyone to pick up at least a half inch to as much as two inches of powdery dry snow. Temperatures will rise into the mid 20’s largely in part to a constant flow of air out of the south. Wind will not be strong, but will certainly make it feel noticeably cooler outside. Snow is likely to exit by sunset (4:40P) though there may be a few flurries south of Eau Claire in the early evening. Skies will clear partially overnight with temperatures beginning in the teens once again on Thursday. The last few days of the work week will feature some sunshine and also some warming, with highs near freezing Thursday, moderating to the mid 30’s Friday.

It has been feeling like January so far this week as the coldest air of the season made a visit but now it’s moving out, being replaced by some snow today. Temperatures will only rise into the 20’s, so this will be a light, powdery snow. As we’ve already seen in the last week or so, it doesn’t take much to make for some very slippery toads and this will likely be the case this go around as well. Drop the speed and allow for extra time getting around, using extra caution on the roads through this afternoon.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans at the start of the first public hearing of Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation immediately pushed Democrats to hear from the anonymous whistleblower who sparked the inquiry. GOP Rep. Michael Conaway of Texas asked that the panel issue a subpoena for the still-unknown whistleblower to appear in closed session. But Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, denied the request Wednesday, saying it would be considered later. “We will do everything necessary to protect the whistleblower’s identity,” Schiff said. The panel opened the extraordinary process to determine whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office. Schiff outlined the question at the core of the impeachment inquiry — whether the president used his office to pressure Ukraine officials for personal political gain. “The matter is as simple and as terrible as that,” Schiff said. “Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency but the future of the presidency itself, and what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their commander in chief.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 234,000 voters in Wisconsin would be made unable to cast their ballot unless they register again before the next election under a lawsuit that liberals fear could dampen turnout among Democrats in the 2020 presidential race. The lawsuit being filed Wednesday could affect how many voters are able to cast ballots in both the April presidential primary and November 2020 general election in Wisconsin. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law when it decided to wait up to two years to deactivate voters who may have moved. The lawsuit alleges state law requires voters to respond within 30 days of receiving the October mailing or be deactivated. The commission has said it is confident it is complying with the law.

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the biggest debates happening at the state capitol isn’t about public policy or a new bill, it’s about the tree displayed in the rotunda every year. On Friday, Governor Tony Evers announced he will be calling the tree a “holiday tree,” a tradition at the capitol for decades until 2011 when former Governor Scott Walker called it a “Christmas tree.” For 25 years prior to Walker, Republican and Democratic governors have called it a “holiday” tree, but Evers change sparked a public debate and lawmakers haven’t heard the end of it. A spokeswoman for Evers’ office explained the change, saying the administration wanted to remain inclusive in naming rights instead of endorsing religion. Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald (R, Juneau) called the change “PC garbage.” “To make a super small segment of people who are easily offended seem to be the only ones Tony Evers is listening too,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). “I thought it was a fight not necessary to have.” In 2011 after Walker renamed the “Christmas” tree some groups found it offensive igniting a debate on religious freedoms. The Freedom from Religion Foundation, a Madison-based group, said the name offended non-religious people and it was a government endorsement of Christianity. Regardless of what to call it, both sides of the aisle find the argument being blown out of proportion. “It’s a Christmas tree… to be clear this again a distraction that people kind of get wrapped up into it and I certainly recognized the games being played, but the less time we spend on these things the better,” said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh). “If you ask 99 percent of Americans and held up a picture of an evergreen with ornaments on it, oh it’s Christmas tree,” said Vos. On Tuesday, the Assembly voted and passed a resolution to rename the holiday decoration a “Christmas tree,” but it won’t officially make a difference before the end of the year. The resolution did not reach the Senate yet, who will remain in recess until next year.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Most Wisconsin schools and districts are meeting expectations based on newly released data. The Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday released school report cards for all public and private choice schools in the state. The report cards in their fourth year are designed to be used by people living in the districts to hold schools accountable for their performance and growth, or reduction in scores, from year to year. Eighty-seven percent of schools met or exceeded expectations. That is up from 84% last year. Nearly all school districts, 97%, met or exceeded expectations. That is up from 96% last year. The Mercer School District in northern Wisconsin was the only one with the lowest one-star rating meaning it failed to meet expectations. Fifty-three schools got one star. Seventeen districts and 210 schools received the second-lowest, two-star rating meaning they met few expectations.