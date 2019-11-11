RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-12-19

The high will be sliding east on today, putting us on the back side and leading to a southwest shift in winds. The cold will continue as temperatures again struggle to reach 20 degrees in the afternoon but winds will be a bit lighter overall. The cold will at least come with plenty of sun through the day. Clouds will then quickly increase at night as a weak low and front begin to slide from the Plains into the Upper Midwest. In addition to clouds, we could see a little snow develop by daybreak Wednesday while temperatures will remain up, in the teens. Light snow chances will increase on Wednesday and though we aren’t expecting much to accumulate it does look to be enough to make for more slick travel. Right now an inch or two at most will be possible. Temperatures will rise a bit more with highs in the upper 20’s. Once this system exits we are looking at dry weather through the end of the week and start of the weekend. The upper level flow will also begin to flatten out as we get into a more typical November pattern. Thursday and Friday will come with the return of sunny weather while a slow but steady warm up is likely, reaching back into the low and mid 30’s.

Shortly after 5 PM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male advising that his friends truck was on fire at a location on Artisan Drive, Glen Flora. According to the report, the truck was not by any buildings and it was fully engulfed. A Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. When firemen arrived, they advised the vehicle was completely burnt up. No other information was available.

A Ladysmith Officer responded just after 4 AM this (Tuesday) morning to Kwik Trip on West 9th Street North in regards to a report of a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, the Officer did not observe any visible flames coming from the vehicle. The vehicle owner advised the vehicle was smoking from the sides of the grill area. The Officer observed minimal smoke coming from the area. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived shortly after and advised of a possible wiring issue. All units were cleared from the scene and no other information was available.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Most Wisconsin schools and districts are meeting expectations based on newly released data. The Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday released school report cards for all public and private choice schools in the state. The report cards in their fourth year are designed to be used by people living in the districts to hold schools accountable for their performance and growth, or reduction in scores, from year to year. Eighty-seven percent of schools met or exceeded expectations. That is up from 84% last year. Nearly all school districts, 97%, met or exceeded expectations. That is up from 96% last year. The Mercer School District in northern Wisconsin was the only one with the lowest one-star rating meaning it failed to meet expectations. Fifty-three schools got one star. Seventeen districts and 210 schools received the second-lowest, two-star rating meaning they met few expectations.

­Jackson County (WQOW) – A woman accused of burglarizing a man’s home and cutting him with his own knife will avoid time behind bars. Sherri Fitzl faces a variety of charges, including armed robbery and burglary with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner found Fitzl inside his town of Alma house in July. He said while she was making off with some of the stolen items, she pulled out a stolen pocket knife and cut his hand. On Monday, Fitzl pleaded no contest to taking a car without consent and theft in exchange for the other charges being dismissed. Judge Anna Baker sentenced Fitzl to two years of probation.

Dunn County (WQOW) – Boyceville police say a woman was arrested in connection to an animal abuse case that many in the area have been following since last week. According to Boyceville police, Anne Iehl was arrested on Monday in the case involving the now-infamous dog “Gabriel.” The Dunn County Humane Society says 10 days ago the dog was brought in by authorities. At that time the two-year-old dog was just 24 pounds. In the 10 days since the dog has nearly doubled its weight with appropriate care. Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin told News 18 the suspect Anne Iehl fabricated a story about what happened to the dog. She was arrested for a felony – intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement and a misdemeanor – failing to provide food and drink. Iehl is a resident of Boyceville. Formal charges have not been filed against Iehl.

$50,000 Green Bay Powerball Winner Claims Prize Winner unaware he had the winning ticket MADISON, Wis. – James Rogers offers this advice to other lottery players: “Don’t throw your tickets away.” The $50,000 Green Bay Powerball winner didn’t realize he held the winning ticket until a week and a half after the drawing. After being told a winning ticket had been sold in Green Bay, Rogers re-checked his Powerball ticket. To his surprise, what he thought was a $4 win was actually worth $50,000. The winning numbers drawn during the October 30, 2019 drawing were 19, 22, 52, 56, 67, 21, Powerball-21, and Power Play multipler-2X. The winning ticket was sold at Kwik Trip (1871 Shawano Ave.) in Green Bay. Powerball saw another $50,000 Wisconsin winner in the Saturday, November 9 drawing. That ticket was sold by Kwik Trip (4741 Lien Rd.) in Madison.