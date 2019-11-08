RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-11-19

The big weather story the next few days will be near record cold. A large Canadian high pressure system will be dropping down into the Rockies while moving east the next few days. We will remain on the front side with northwest flow driving arctic air into the central states. Average highs are in the mid 40’s but we may not even rise into the 20’s on Monday, Veteran’s Day. The record low-high in Eau Claire for the date is 19°, from 1986 and we are forecasting us to tie this record. Clouds and sunshine will be around through the day while a stray flurry is possible. It will also be breezy, making it feel that much colder with chill values in the single digits, even occasionally near or just below zero. It will be a good day for the hats, gloves and scarfs! Any clouds will exit, leading to a clear night while winds slowly diminish. We should also be down around the record going into Tuesday morning, which is 1° also set in 1986. The high center will be moving to our south, leading to plenty of sun through the day with afternoon highs back around 20.

Saturday night just after 10 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising her son was in a 1 car accident and rolled his vehicle at a location on Breakneck Road and Wagner Road, Birchwood. The mother stated the roads were extremely icy and that her son was fine and did not need EMS. A Rusk County deputy, Birchwood EMS and first responders were called to the scene. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 transfer from Barron County late Sunday night just after 11 PM, advising of a 1 vehicle rollover on Townline Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, there were no injuries to the driver and passenger and the vehicle was on its side in the ditch. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. The Driver advised she hit a patch of Black ice and lost control. No other information was available.

TAYLOR COUNTY – On November 9 at 1:52 AM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle accident on State Highway 64 in Taylor County, town of Browning. The caller reported the vehicle had struck a tree in their yard and the vehicle was laying overturned on its roof. Caller further reported the driver was still in the vehicle and unresponsive. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Medford Fire and Ambulance were dispatched. Emergency responders found the driver trapped inside the overturned vehicle and unresponsive. Once the driver was extricate he was transported to Aspirus hospital Medford. The driver identified as 22 year old Zach B. Smola of Medford, succumbed to his injuries and died. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the accident. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

On November 9 at approximately 8:10 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper assisted Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department with a single vehicle crash on West Lane Road South of Winter. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Glen A. Schilling, 58 of Phillips, and showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation showed that Mr Schilling was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with this being his 3rd offense. Mr. Schilling and his passenger were transported to a local hospital. Mr. Schilling submitted to an evidentiary test of his blood. He is being charged with 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing injury. The crash remains under investigation by Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.