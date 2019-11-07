RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-8-19

Though skies were mostly clear to kick off the morning, high clouds have built in quickly and mostly cloudy to overcast conditions will rule the rest of the day. Wind will make it feel colder during the day, blowing at 10-15 mph, but overall will work to keep us more mild as it carries in warmer air from the south. This will be the reason we get to about 30 degrees despite our lack of sun. Conditions will remain fairly consistent through the evening with temperatures not dropping much overnight. The weekend will start off “milder” but it will just be a single day reprieve from the sub-freezing temperatures until possibly late next week. Clouds will still be dominant through the day with still some light breezes. A cold front will be passing through fairly early, shifting winds and eventually opening the door to that next round of early season arctic air. A light wintry mix or snow shower will be possible in the early evening following the front, but the day will remain dry for most. We will begin to feel the impacts on Sunday as the leading edge of this colder air returns. It will be breezy with clouds and sunshine and likely at least a few flurries. Daytime highs should be in the upper 20’s with wind chill values held to just the high teens. Temperatures will fall off quickly in the evening as more cold air is channeled in.

Thursday night at about 11:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on County Highway F and Pondell Road. A Rusk County deputy, the Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver appeared to intoxicated and the County deputy started field sobriety. The vehicle had damage to the front plastic fender and there were no injuries from the crash. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. A purse and cell phone were removed from the vehicle and turned over to the jail staff.

Thursday morning just after 6 AM, a 23 year old female contacted Rusk County dispatch to report a physical altercation between her and Justin P. Maple, 24, had left the scene and was located on East 11th Street by a County deputy and returned to the scene. After completing the investigation, Maple was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer met with a 56 year old female in the lobby of the LEC regarding the theft of a Walmart Bag from her residence on East 9th Street North. The complainant stated that a 35 year old female took the Walmart Bag on November 2 which contained a few items. She was asked why she waited five days to report the incident. The complainant stated she was busy. The City Officer was unable to locate the alleged suspect due to her unknown residence.

BARRON COUNTY – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case whee a tree stand was tore down and vandalized in the Prairie Farm area of Barron County. While this case alone may not warrant a press release it appears that this may be tied to several other cases in Dunn County where hunting stands, trail cameras were damaged, tore down and/or vandalized. While these are all active caes, there may be a possible connection to a group called Animal Liberation Front. The Animal Liberation Front is an international, leaderless resistance that engages in the direct action in the pursuit of animal rights. As we see a substantial increase in hunting over the next few weeks, we are asking hunters, trail riders and the general public to stay vigilant and report any vandalism or suspicious activity to local law enforcement by calling 911. We are asking that you do not approach anyone on your property and allow us to do that for you.