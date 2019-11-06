RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-7-19

These last few days of the work week will just be cold and dry. We have been in a stretch of below average days for two weeks now with still the coldest air to come in this wintry pattern. The first round of colder air will be felt Thursday with afternoon highs only in the mid 20’s, a solid 20 degrees below average. Breezes will be strong enough to keep chill values in the teens all day. It will at least be a day filled with sunshine. A clear sky will carry through most of the night as well and with light winds we are likely to see more numerous single digit temperatures waking up Friday morning. Clouds will be increasing through the day and with high pressure moving to our east it will turn winds more to the southwest. We can expect afternoon temperatures to reach around 30. A brief warm up will give us a run at 40 degrees to start the weekend as the next front arrives from the west. Moisture will be lacking, but a few isolated showers of rain or mixed precipitation will be possible. Behind this front yet another large Canadian high pressure system that will bring the coldest air of the season so far to the region. We will begin to feel the impacts on Sunday and with colder air rushing in we may also see scattered snow showers. It will be quite blustery at times with falling temperatures after early highs in the upper 20’s.

RUSK COUNTY – The Winter and Holiday seasons are just around the corner so the Rusk County Shop with a Cop/Christmas for Kids committee is gearing its 2019 fundraising efforts toward another fun filled event on Saturday, Dec. 14. During last year’s programs we were able to serve 155 children from 66 different families. In past years, the children had breakfast with the officers, played dodgeball, created Christmas crafts, and went shopping with local law enforcement personnel. Each participating family also received a food basket at the end of the program to take home for a holiday meal. Funding for these programs has come from generous donations throughout the community and we are asking for your continued support in 2019. The rusk County Shop with a Cop/Christmas for kids committee is also looking for new families to be referred to the programs. Participant selection is based on Rusk County residency and a child’s need for a positive interaction with law enforcement, not just economic need and/or past participation in the programs. If you would like to refer a child/family to potentially participate in this year’s Shop with a Cop/Christmas for Kids Program please complete and return by this Friday a Program Referral Form. You can pick one up at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday evening at about 10;30, a male subject came to the Ladysmith Police Office to report that a female subject wanted a male subject removed from her residence and he has been breaking into her apartment recently located on Worden Avenue East. The complainant also believes that there is a no contact between the male subject and female and he is concerned for her safety. Ladysmith Police responded to the residence but the male subject had already left. The female was informed that the male subject and her are breaking his bond conditions when she allows him to be at this residence because of the no contact condition that is on his bond from the Domestic Incident. This case will be referred to the DA’s Office for the bond violation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to approve bills intended to prevent suicide in Wisconsin. The bills up for passage Thursday came from recommendations of a bipartisan task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look at ways to reduce suicide. Key proposals include requiring schools to include contact information for suicide prevention hotlines on student identification cards; creating a new suicide prevention program within the state Department of Health Services; and providing more than $1 million in grants for schools and local governments to create prevention programs. Approval by the Assembly on Thursday would send the proposals to the state Senate, which isn’t expected to meet again until January. Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign them into law before they would take effect.

(WQOW)- It was a busy Wednesday morning for the State Patrol and the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said there were 34 crashes and four vehicles ended up in the ditch, and the State Patrol responded to 10 crashes and 10 runoffs. The first snowfall did more than saturate our roads, it led to slippery conditions across the Chippewa Valley. While the winter white isn’t preventable, officials said some of Wednesday’s crashes could have been. “We need people to slow down a little bit, give yourself more time and room and distance to react should something occur in front of you,” said Lt. Les Mlsna with the Wisconsin State Patrol. “If road conditions aren’t great it’s definitely going to be significantly under the speed limit because the speed limit on this road would likely be 25, but that’s 25 when it’s good out, not right now,” said Ryan Hammett the owner of Accountable Driver Education. “Even if the roadway seems clear, a lot of times we have black ice or track ice from vehicles all traveling in the same lane,” Mlsna said. Hammett said when you’re at a stoplight or stop sign there is one rule you should always follow because your car could be rear-ended. “The main rule would be you never turn your wheel left because then you’d be going towards oncoming traffic,” Hammett said. If you do slide off the road or get into a crash, Mlsna said every circumstance is different but there is a general rule of thumb. “Stay in your vehicle because you have the protection of that vehicle around you and staying belted is a thing that can keep you safe,” Mlsna said. Officials said now that Old Man Winter is here, it’s important to have essentials in your car in case you’re in a crash. Some of the items they recommend is a blanket, first aid kit and shovel.