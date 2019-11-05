Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-6-19

Light breezes will develop as the low exits while it remains cold with highs again only near freezing. The sky will then clear out at night while a mostly sunny sky is expected on Thursday. We will be on the front side of the next Canadian high pressure system which will pour more cold air into the state from the northwest. Temperatures will only reach the upper 20’s. As winds go light and the sky remains mostly clear, some places could be dropping into the single digits to start early Friday. Clouds will then be increasing again as winds pick up and shift to the south with afternoon highs around 30. The next front will be arriving by late Saturday, while there is some indication a weak low may also develop along it. Some snow or mixed precipitation will be possible by late in the day and at night, ushering in an even colder air mass going into Sunday and early next week. This will be the coldest air of the season so far, and at the height of the cold, we may have a day or two that doesn’t even reach into the 20’s! Even colder nights can be expected as well. Hopefully as things do start to slowly warm again later in the week, we will catch a break from this very early start to winter!

BARRON (WQOW – Charges have been filed against a man arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at a park in Barron. According to police, it happened around 5:30 PM Thursday in Anderson Park, not far from Riverview Middle School. Police said a father and his 18 year old son were stabbed. Both are expected to be OK, but doctors said if the 18 year old’s wound had been a half-inch deeper he would have been killed. Emmanuel Torres was arrested in the incident. According to witnesses, Torres and the victims were arguing when the teens began to fight. Torres told police he then stabbed both men. He is now charged with 2nd degree reckless injury, aggravated battery and two counts of bail jumping. He is being held on a $2,000 cash bond. He returns to court in two weeks.

The City of Ladysmith issued a notice of Public Hearing on special assessments for curb and gutter and sidewalk repair or replacement. The Common Council of the City of Ladysmith has declared its intention to exercise its police power to levy special assessments upon property for benefits conferred upon the property by the installation, repair, or replacement of sidewalks and curb and gutter which are identified on a list maintained by the Director of Public Works. The director of Public Works report showing the estimated cost of the noted improvements and proposed assessments is on file in the City Clerk’s office and may be inspected there during any normal business day between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM. The Ladysmith City Council will hear all interested persons, or their agents, or attorneys, concerning matters contained in the preliminary resolution authorizing the assessments and the report of the Director of Public Works at 5:20 PM on Monday Dec. 2, in the council chambers of city hall. All input will be considered at this hearing.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)— A Chippewa County native has announces his candidacy for Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge. Ben Lane announced Wednesday that he is looking forward to campaigning before the spring election. “I’m running for judge because I believe that the people of Chippewa County deserve a judge that will decide cases fairly and impartially, free of political influence or intimidation. Like Judge Cray, I will follow the law regardless of my own personal view and strive to make this community a safe place to live and raise a family.” Lane is currently a Chippewa County Small Claims Court Commissioner.

­UPDATE: Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire police say they have responded to 33 crashes as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. That includes an eight-vehicle crash at Bullis Farm Road and Keystone Crossing. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The weather is causing some slick roadways. News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire Police Department Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m., officers were responding to about 16 incidents, including one on Clairemont Avenue. Authorities said expect delays. Be safe out on the roads!

On November 5th, at approximately 6 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a report of a disabled vehicle stalled in the lane of traffic on Interstate 94, at mile post 120 in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jon Eric Miner, 53 from Tomah, and showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed that Mr. Miner was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with this being his 10th offense. Mr. Miner submitted to an evidentiary test of his blood and was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail. He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 10th offense and operating after revocation.