RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-5-19

Sunshine makes its return today but it will remain cold. Average highs in early November are in the upper 40’s but we will be a good 15 degrees below that as we struggle to rise above freezing. The cold air is coming out of Canada with a high pressure system to our west and a rather significant upper trough that remains anchored over the central U.S. Clouds will then be increasing by early Tuesday night as a wave of low pressure and front quickly drop through the Plains and takes a track to our south into Wednesday morning. Conditions will be favorable for a band of snow to develop north of this system, bringing an accumulation over Southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The snow should arrive around midnight before exiting shortly after sunrise on Wednesday morning. At this point it seems likely that the heaviest snow will fall across the Coulee Region with close to 3″ expected. Amounts will be lesser the further north you travel with 0.5″-1″ expected in Eau Claire. The snow will likely stick to the roads, and could bring our first winter driving challenges of the season, so be prepared for a slower commute Wednesday morning.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on two bills that would stiffen drunken driving penalties and potentially generate millions of dollars in new prison costs. The first bill would establish a mandatory minimum five-year sentence for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State prison officials estimate the change would cost them $525,100 in operating costs annually. The Assembly passed the bill in June. Senate approval would send the proposal to Gov. Tony Evers. The other bill would increase the minimum time in prison for a 5th or 6th offense from six months to 18 months. Prison officials estimate the change would generate $13.6 million in additional operating costs annually. Senate approval would send the bill to the Assembly.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire Police say an honest resident called himself in Monday night and confirmed he was the individual in the surveillance photos. The suspect told officials he was the person in the photos but he did not commit the thefts Our Redeemer Lutheran Church has been seeing recently. Law enforcement investigated and did not find evidence that the suspect in the pictures was responsible for the thefts. Officials are still looking for the person who is taking the landscaping lights from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man faces charges of raping a woman on their first date after meeting on a Facebook dating app. Scott Edgar is charged with sexually assaulting the woman Sunday morning. She told police he repeatedly bit her during the attack. Edgar, who told investigators he has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, admitted he crossed the line with the victim, and that she told him “no” multiple times. He told detectives that hormones got the best of him. Edgar returns to court in three weeks.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation, says two officers conducted a traffic stop Monday night and during the stop an officer fired his gun, striking the person inside. Authorities say a firearm was recovered at the scene, but they did not yet describe the circumstances that led the officer to shoot the man. DOJ says authorities performed lifesaving measures and the man was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

MADISON, Wis. – Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows hunters harvested 3,648 bears during the 2019 Wisconsin black bear season, nearly equal to the 3,680 reported in 2018. “Wisconsin often leads the nation in black bear harvest, and these preliminary results suggest that our bear population remains healthy and abundant across the prime bear range in the state,” said Scott Walter, DNR Large Carnivore Specialist. “Although we reduced quotas and permit levels to meet population management objectives, generally higher hunter success allowed us to achieve 95% of our desired harvest quota and an overall harvest similar to last year. The data provided by hunters through the registration process is critical to both tracking bear population size and establishing harvest quotas that address population management objectives.” Statewide harvest totals were buoyed by high hunter success in Zone C, which consists of the southern two-thirds of the state, where harvest increased by 36% (from 660 to 898 bears) over 2018, and Zone A (northcentral), where harvest increased by 20%. “While the statewide harvest was strong in these northern zones and allowed us to broadly achieve our harvest objectives, hunter success and total harvest were lower than hoped for in Zones B (northeast) and D (northwest),” Walter said. “Weather and the availability of natural foods can lead to variation in hunter success, so the beauty of our zone-based approach to management is that we can identify and track local bear population trends. The 2019 data provided by hunters will be instrumental in allowing us to adjust quotas moving forward to ensure that bear populations in all zones are at desired levels.” Zone-specific preliminary registration information is as follows: Zone Preliminary Harvest % of Quota Harvested Hunter Success Rate A 939 104% 56% B 650 83% 51% C 898 106% 14% D 1161 89% 47% Reflecting sustained high interest in Wisconsin’s bear hunting opportunities, more than 120,000 hunters applied for either a harvest permit or preference point for the 2019 season.

President Donald Trump is offering Mexico’s government unspecified help to “wage war” on drug cartels after a family from a breakaway faction of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints was massacred in northern Mexico. “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!” Trump said in a series of tweets addressing the tragedy. Trump added that the U.S. government stands ready to get involved. He said that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made fighting drug cartels a top issue. “But the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! ” Lopez Obrador has favored a less militaristic approach to the problem, saying a policy of frontal confrontations by his predecessors led only to more violence. —— Mexico’s top security official says at least 3 women and 6 children were slaughtered by cartel gunmen and one child is still missing in northern Mexico. Relatives say the victims are U.S. citizens. Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday the gunmen may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for rival gangs. He said six children were wounded in the attack, and five have been transferred to hospitals in

Phoenix, Arizona. (AP) – Gubernatorial and legislative elections in four states Tuesday will test voter enthusiasm and party organization amid impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and a fevered Democratic presidential primary scramble. Results in Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey and Virginia won’t necessarily predict whether Trump will be reelected or which party will control Congress after the general election next fall. But partisans of all stripes invariably will use these odd-year elections for clues about how voters are reacting to the impeachment saga and whether the Republican president is losing ground among suburban voters who rewarded Democrats in the 2018 midterms and will prove critical again next November. Trump is eager to nationalize whatever happens, campaigning Monday evening in Kentucky for embattled Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a first-term Trump ally, as he tries to withstand Democrat Andy Beshear, the attorney general whose father was the state’s last Democratic governor. The president campaigned in Mississippi on Friday, trying to boost Republican Tate Reeves in a tight governor’s race against Democrat Jim Hood. Reeves is lieutenant governor; Hood is attorney general.