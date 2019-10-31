WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-4-19

An isolated rain or snow shower is possible Monday morning but it will be another mostly dry day with more clouds around the area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30’s. We can expect another shot of colder air to drop down from the northwest into Tuesday with the next Canadian high pressure system moving into the Northern Plains. This will lead to clearing Monday night with a mostly sunny sky expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to warm, with daytime highs dropping back to the mid 30’s. A clipper-type system will then quickly increase clouds and bring our first chance at accumulating snow this month. The track of this system will determine where the best snow chances will occur, and as it looks now this would favor southern counties. It’s looking like there will be a narrow band where 1-3″ will accumulate, centered closer to the I-90 corridor, while further north into the Chippewa Valley, amounts look to be an inch or less. The snow will develop by midnight and exit by early Wednesday morning. This could be enough to produce our first slippery roads of the season, just in time for the early Wednesday morning drive. The rest of the day will be breezy and cold with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs near freezing.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, at about 7:20 PM Friday evening, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 2 vehicle crash South of Ladysmith on Highway 27, in the Town of Grant, South of Hanson Road. A bystander reported a semi vs car accident and the car was traveling North and crossed the centerline hitting the semi. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police, the Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, it was determined Carey J. Celske, 70, was traveling North bound on Highway 27, and then turning left or West into the driveway of Highway 27 storage. Celske failed to yield the right of way to a South Bound semi. The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the collision and struck the passenger rear of Celske’s van. After the collision the semi entered the West ditch and overturned. Both drivers were transported to MMC-Ladysmith, treated and released. A City Officer administered field sobriety tests with Celske. He was cited for open intoxicant in the vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

Just after Friday Noon an employee at the Weyerhaeuser Cenex on Highway 8, reported a gas drive off. According to the report, after watching the store video, the suspect enters the store and purchases a bottle of Iso Heat, then drives to the pumps and pumps gas into the truck. The suspect pays with a credit/debit card but the signature is not readable. The card information the store has does not include a name. There are no license plates visible on the vehicle. The truck is a Black Chevy, early 2000, with a plow attachment. The vehicle headed West bound on Highway 8.

Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded at about 4:30 PM Sunday, to the 1200 Block of Menasha Avenue for a tree that had tipped over and landed on a power line. This caused a power outage for most of the Ladysmith area. Xcel Energy later arrived and removed the tree.

The Winter and holiday seasons are just around the corner so the Rusk County Shop with a Cop/Christmas for Kids Committee is gearing its 2019 fundraising efforts toward another fun filled event on Saturday, December 14. During last year’s programs we were able to serve 155 children from 66 different families. We hope to make 2019’s event just as special for the children of Rusk County and would like to see even more new children and families participate. The Rusk County Shop with a Cpo/Christmas for Kids committee is looking for new families to be referred to the programs. If you would like to refer a child/family to potentially participate in this year’s Shop with a Cop/Christmas for Kids Program please complete and return the program referral form. There available at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Please complete and return by Friday, November 8. Funding for these programs has come from generous donations throughout the community and we are asking for your continued support in 2019.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) — La Crosse Police have identified 18-year-old Javier Ayers as the victim in the Saturday shooting investigation. Officials say Ayers later died at the hospital after he suffered a gun shot wound. The incident is still under investigation. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) — La Crosse Police are investigating a shooting incident resulting in the death of one individual. On Saturday night, the La Crosse Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Copeland Ave. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival police located a single victim suffering from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported by TriState Ambulance to a local hospital, however later passed away due to the injury. The incident is still under investigation.