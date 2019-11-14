Ronald J. Barfknecht, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 14, in Ladysmith. He is survived by his 10 children, John of Richmond, VA., Michael of Ladysmith, Peggy Novak of Ladysmith, Joan Williams of West Bend, Julie Wiltrout of Goose Creek, SC., Amy Woelfer of Ladysmith, Ronda Brooks of Tony, Connie Stoll of Ladysmith, Susan Schlewitz of Ladysmith and Scott of Green Bay, 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ronald Barfknecht will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, November 19 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.