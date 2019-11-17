mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Robert “Bob” Meyer

Robert “Bob” Meyer, 88 of Bruce, Died Saturday, November 16, at Ladysmith, Care & Rehab.  He is survived by 5 daughters, Beverly Keating, Cheney, WA., Barb Meyer of Olympia, WA., Christina Jones of Chesapeake, VA., Lorie Emerson of Eagan, MN., Sharon Meyer of Claremore, OK.  1 Daughter-in-law, Laura Meyer of Blaine, MN., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law.

  • Oric P. Hoffmann November 17, 2019
    P. Hoffmann, 93 of Exland, died on Thursday, November 1`4, at the Ladysmith living Center.  He is survived by 3 sons, Richard, Doug and Brad, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Beatrice Englebrecht of Glide, OR and Margaret Wolosek of Plover.
  • Ronald J. Barfknecht November 15, 2019
    Ronald J. Barfknecht, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 14, in Ladysmith.  He is survived by his 10 children, John of Richmond, VA., Michael of Ladysmith, Peggy Novak of Ladysmith, Joan Williams of West Bend, Julie Wiltrout of Goose Creek, SC., Amy Woelfer of Ladysmith, Ronda Brooks of Tony, Connie Stoll of Ladysmith, Susan […]
