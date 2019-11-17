Robert “Bob” Meyer

P. Hoffmann, 93 of Exland, died on Thursday, November 1`4, at the Ladysmith living Center. He is survived by 3 sons, Richard, Doug and Brad, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Beatrice Englebrecht of Glide, OR and Margaret Wolosek of Plover.

Ronald J. Barfknecht, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 14, in Ladysmith. He is survived by his 10 children, John of Richmond, VA., Michael of Ladysmith, Peggy Novak of Ladysmith, Joan Williams of West Bend, Julie Wiltrout of Goose Creek, SC., Amy Woelfer of Ladysmith, Ronda Brooks of Tony, Connie Stoll of Ladysmith, Susan […]