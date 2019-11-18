Robert “Bob” Meyer, 88 of Bruce, died Saturday, November 16, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. He is survived by 5 daughters, Beverly Keating of Cheney, WA., Barb Meyer of Olympia, WA., Christina Jones of Chesapeake, VA., Lorie Emerson of Eagan, MN., Sharon Meyer of Claremore, OK., 1 daughter in law, Laura Meyer of Blaine, MN., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law.

Funeral services for Bob Meyer will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call after 5 PM on Wednesday, November 20th a the funeral home and again on Thursday morning one hour prior to the service.