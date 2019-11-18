Oric P. Hoffman, 93 of Exland, died on Thursday, November 14, at the Ladysmith Living Center. He is survived by, 3 sons, Richard, Doug and Brad, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Beatrice Englebrecht of Glide, OR and Margaret Wolosek of Plover.

Memorial services for Oric Hoffman will be at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, at the Exland Methodist with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Thursday, November 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the church in Exland.