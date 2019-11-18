Oric P. Hoffman
Oric P. Hoffman, 93 of Exland, died on Thursday, November 14, at the Ladysmith Living Center. He is survived by, 3 sons, Richard, Doug and Brad, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Beatrice Englebrecht of Glide, OR and Margaret Wolosek of Plover.
Memorial services for Oric Hoffman will be at 11 AM on Friday, November 22, at the Exland Methodist with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Thursday, November 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the church in Exland.
- Rusk County News November 18, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-18-19 Though we could see a little sunshine develop on today, clouds should continue to win out with a broad upper trough overhead. It will be a dry day while temperatures rise into the upper 30’s. Average highs are around 40 at this point in November. A warm front will be dropping down […]
- Robert “Bob” Meyer November 18, 2019Robert “Bob” Meyer, 88 of Bruce, Died Saturday, November 16, at Ladysmith, Care & Rehab. He is survived by 5 daughters, Beverly Keating, Cheney, WA., Barb Meyer of Olympia, WA., Christina Jones of Chesapeake, VA., Lorie Emerson of Eagan, MN., Sharon Meyer of Claremore, OK. 1 Daughter-in-law, Laura Meyer of Blaine, MN., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, […]