Norman J. Petras
Norman J. Petras, 87 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, November 9, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. He is survived by a son, Scott of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Elroy of Ladysmith.
Funeral services will be Thursday, November 14th, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Joe Thiesen officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 13 after 4 PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday morning one hour prior to the service.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 8, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-8-19 Though skies were mostly clear to kick off the morning, high clouds have built in quickly and mostly cloudy to overcast conditions will rule the rest of the day. Wind will make it feel colder during the day, blowing at 10-15 mph, but overall will work to keep us more mild as […]
- Craig R. Smith November 8, 2019Craig R. Smith, 50, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, November 6, at his home in New Richmond from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his mother, Patti Smith and sister, Karen (Ed) Cummings both of Jump River, his sons, Derrick, Tyler and Morgan Smith, his nephew Ryan (Katie) Cummings, grandniece, Natalie and […]