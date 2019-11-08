Norman J. Petras, 87 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, November 9, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. He is survived by a son, Scott of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Elroy of Ladysmith.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 14th, at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Joe Thiesen officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 13 after 4 PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday morning one hour prior to the service.