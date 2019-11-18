Louise M. Beadles
Louise M. Beadles, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, November 18th at Care and Rehab Ladysmith. She is survived by her 4 children, Gary of Jump River, Laurie Medina of Jump River, Bruce of Wausau and Lynn Dohm of Medford, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
