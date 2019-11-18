Louise M. Beadles
Louise M. Beadles, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, November 18, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her 4 children, Gary of Jump River, Laurie Medina of Jump River, Bruce of Wausau and Lynn Dohm of Medford, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Louise Beadles will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, November 22, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Brian Chitwood Officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
