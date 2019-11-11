Louis E. “Butch” Heath
Louis E. “Butch” Heath, 80 of Bruce, died on Saturday, November 9th, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, 2 sons, John of Bloomington, MN., and Thomas of Bruce, 2 daughters, Janice Smith of Cupertino. CA., and Debbie of Glen Flora, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Butch Heath will be held from 2 PM until 4 PM on Saturday, November 16 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Military Honors will be held at 4 PM at the funeral home and will be provided by Bruce American Legion Post 268. A luncheon will be service at the Bruce American Legion Hall following the service on Saturday.
