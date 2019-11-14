Kenneth j. Zimmer Sr.
Kenneth J. Zimmer, Sr., 90 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 14, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, 5 children, Kenneth, Jr., Michael, Karen Koehler and Kelly Tindol all of Ladysmith and Patrick of Tony, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Leo of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Coletta Fiser of Ladysmith.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Zimmer will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 19 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery in Tony. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 PM on Monday at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a scripture service and rosary will be held at 7 PM.
