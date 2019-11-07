James A. Crabb, 87 of Tony, died on Wednesday, November 6th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Doris, 7 children, Randall of Sheldon, Kenneth of Sheldon, Lynette Kostka of Ladysmith, Frank of Holcombe, Steve of Sheldon, Keith of Locust Grove, GA., and Russell of New London. 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Betty Gulich of Ladysmith, and Pauline Smith of San Bernardino, CA., 1 brother, George of Eau Claire.

A celebration of life for James Crabb will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 12, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time ion Tuesday at the church.