mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Garage Sale

Last sale of the year, at Old Cabinet Shop, Thurs-Sat, Hours  10-4,  Lots of half price glassware, half price clothes racks, half price kids clothes, DVD  3 for $5, CD’s  $3 each. 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News November 6, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-6-19 Light breezes will develop as the low exits while it remains cold with highs again only near freezing. The sky will then clear out at night while a mostly sunny sky is expected on Thursday. We will be on the front side of the next Canadian high pressure system which will pour […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 5, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-5-19 Sunshine makes its return today but it will remain cold. Average highs in early November are in the upper 40’s but we will be a good 15 degrees below that as we struggle to rise above freezing. The cold air is coming out of Canada with a high pressure system to our […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.