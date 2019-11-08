Frank M. Suski
Frank M. Suski, 89 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Friday, November 8, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, 1 son, David of Spring Lake Park, MN., 1 daughter, Deanna Kanewischer of Waseca, MN., 4 grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank Suski will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Papi officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th starting at 4 PM at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a Prayer Service at 7 PM and again on Saturday morning at the church for one hour prior to the Mass. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
