Craig R. Smith
Craig R. Smith, 50, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, November 6, at his home in New Richmond from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his mother, Patti Smith and sister, Karen (Ed) Cummings both of Jump River, his sons, Derrick, Tyler and Morgan Smith, his nephew Ryan (Katie) Cummings, grandniece, Natalie and a grandnephew Nathan Cummings plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, at the Jump River Community Center. Inurnment will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.
