Charles J. “Charlie” Cicha
Charles J. “Charlie” Cicha, 93 of Tony, died on Saturday, November 2, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his 5 children, Cheryl Verdegan of Tony, Randy Cicha of Butternut, Phyllis Cicha of Weyerhaeuser, Brian Cicha of Prentice and Ron Cicha of Eau Claire, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers, Ray, Vincent, Norbert, Dan and James Cicha, 2 sisters, Dorothy Stevens and Margie Verdegan.
Mass of Christian Burial for Charlie Cicha will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 9, at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Papi and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 PM on Friday, November 8 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a scripture service will be held at 6:30 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.
