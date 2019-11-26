Alberta M. Schooley

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-26-19 **WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY** **TRAVEL WILL BE SEVERELY IMPACTED FROM HEAVY SNOWFALL TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON** Clouds will be with us today, but it should be generally quiet until the sun goes down. Winds will become northeasterly and increase at 10 to 20 mph. […]