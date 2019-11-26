Alberta M. Schooley
Alberta M. Schooley, 93 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, November 26th, at Care & Rehab Ladysmith. She is survived by her son, Mark Moberg of Bruce, 2 grandsons and 2 great-grandsons.
