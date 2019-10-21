Vonnie Strop
Vonnie Strop, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, October 18th at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 3 daughters, Judy Lechleitner, Peggy Anderson and Bonnie Zich, 1 son, Jeff Strop, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Janet Metzger and Erna Stingle, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Vonnie Strop will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 24th, at the United Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Rev. David Bowles officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time on Thursday at the church. A private burial will follow. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
