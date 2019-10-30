Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-31-19

The majority of October has been mild for us, but has also come with the typical swings that we expect this time of year. Prior to the last week we recorded low temperatures mostly above freezing, while high temperatures through the month have ranged from the 70’s to the 30’s. The more consistent cold in the last week has finally dropped the month just below average now, by about a degree, and heading into November no significant changes are expected. We wrap up the month with a continuation of this cold weather, but at least it will come with the return of some sunshine. Halloween typically still sees highs in the low 50’s, and though we did manage to do that last year, we are looking to warm no higher than the upper 30’s this go around. At least the weather will be dry, and for those dressing up for school or parties, you will just have to cover up with a warm coat. Trick-or-treaters will also need a few extra layers Thursday evening with temperatures quickly dropping down to around freezing after 5 pm. Clouds will then be on the increase again, this time from the west as the next front quickly moves into Minnesota. Clouds will be present on Friday and though there may not be widespread precipitation, we do have a chance to see at least a few snow and rain showers in the area while temperatures rise to around 40.

Its Halloween and trick or treat hours in Ladysmith is from 4 to 7 PM this evening. Bruce hours are 4 to 7 PM, Weyerhaeuser will be from 5 to 8 PM, Hawkins from 5 to 7 PM and Sheldon from 4 to 7 PM.

Wednesday morning at about 9:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a male subject requested a deputy for some vandalism that was done to the tower at a location on Railway Avenue, Sheldon by the cemetery. The subject is a communication tech with the state patrol. He believes the damage occurred at approximately 7 AM on October 21, when the tower went off line because of a power failure. It appears someone popped the power circuit when prying on the electric meter, destroying the meter and box. The electric meter and a telephone box was damaged. The building was locked and not entered. No items are reported as stolen.

A male subject Wednesday afternoon just after 3 PM, reported the theft of a large amount of money to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the complainant believes that his daughter’s boyfriend, who lives one house to the North, took the money and left after a fight with the daughter and he on Monday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to find ways to handle emergency detentions better, saying police are wasting time driving detainees to the only state hospital that will accept them. Wisconsin police can lawfully take people who may pose a threat to themselves or others to a state treatment facility for holding. Officers had taken such people to mental hospitals in Madison or Oshkosh. But in 2014 state health officials stopped accepting emergency detainees in Madison, forcing police to take everyone to Oshkosh. A state Justice Department survey of police chiefs and sheriffs found that officers average nearly eight hours per incident transporting detainees to Oshkosh. Kaul is hosting a law enforcement summit Thursday to brainstorm solutions ranging from using contractors to move detainees to placing detainees in out-of-state facilities.