RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-30-19

Dry but chilly weather will continue on Wednesday and even Thursday for Halloween. Clouds will still be on the increase through the day with northern areas still seeing some sunshine and to the south a solid overcast is likely. In the Chippewa Valley some filtered sunshine is expected at times but it will be a colder day with afternoon highs staying in the upper 30’s, nearly 15 degrees below average. Looking across the nation, a large high pressure system will be anchored over the west and into the Plains while a moisture-laden storm develops over Texas and tracks to the northeast. A large upper trough will be moving from the Rockies into the Great Lakes later this week, directing this storm up towards the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. This set up will keep the storm track far enough removed to have no impact on our weather other than some clouds. The storm will make its closest approach on Thursday, bringing some Halloween rain and snow to Iowa, Southern Wisconsin and the Chicago area. For us it’s looking brighter and brighter with any morning clouds giving way to increasing sunshine. The cold air will remain however, with afternoon highs again limited to the upper 30’s. Trick-or treat activities will go on without any weather concerns other than the chilly temperatures.

Tuesday afternoon just after 4 PM, a Rusk County deputy and a Wisconsin State Trooper made a traffic stop on County Highway I and Main Valley Road, Conrath. According to the report, after an investigation, DOT records showed and active warrant for a subject out of Trempeleau County. They received confirmation from Trempeleau County advising the warrant was valid. A female subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. A male subject was transported by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has the widest achievement gap between black and white students of any state based on results of a test known as the nation’s report card. The National Assessment of Educational Progress test results released Wednesday show no significant change from statewide results a decade ago. However, declining scores for the lowest performing students resulted in Wisconsin having the widest achievement gap of any state. Wisconsin superintendent of schools Carolyn Stanford Taylor says the achievement gap is a crisis and closing the gaps is “imperative for our state.” The test was given to students in fourth and eighth grade last spring. Wisconsin’s scores were higher than the national averages in both grades and in both subjects. African American students in Wisconsin in both fourth and eighth grades underperformed students nationally.

(WAOW) — A virtual dashboard lets you keep your eyes on your child’s phone, even when they aren’t with you. Seeing your child’s eyes glued to the screen is a sight parents see all too often. “Why are we giving them access to something without a safety net?” asked Lee Shipway, executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling. This is where the Bark app comes in. For an iPhone, Bark analyzes messages, Google searches and pictures. Then, through IOS, it backs up that information through your child’s device. For Android users, there is an app that you could download to use. “Apps that allow parents to be able to monitor their kids usage of internet or what they are texting can be helpful, especially when it comes to safety issues,” Shipway said. Every time there is potentially alarming content, you get an alert on your phone. For example, if your child searches how to go act on their suicidal thoughts, you will know right away. Shipway has been a counselor for almost 40 years, and says you should talk to your child right away if you get concerning alerts.