RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-29-19

Overall dry weather will persist through the end of this week as we make the transition from October to November with just a few minor precipitation chances. A large upper trough over the western states will start to swing east, keeping temperatures solidly below average. On Tuesday high pressure will build further east and over the Upper Midwest. Initially this will lead to the return of sunny weather and Tuesday will warm up just a little more with highs in the low 40’s. Clouds will then start to increase well north of a developing storm system to the south. The clouds will limit daytime heating and the end result will be highs falling back into the upper 30’s again on Wednesday.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Deputy Sheriff Dan Glaze Jr, who was shot and killed by Doug Nitek in a field South of Ladysmith on Oct. 29 2016. The office says Glaze was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle near Highway 27, back in 2016. Officials found him inside his patrol car, suffering from a gunshot wound. In 2018, the man who shot Glaze Doug Nitek, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide. Glaze had worked in law enforcement for seven years. The Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post on Tuesday saying on that day they lost a friend, officer and brother. Dan will forever be in our hearts. This day and every day please remember and honor Dan’s family, the post said. Police in Rice Lake, Chetek and Turtle Lake had a similar tribute to the fallen deputy, posting an artistic design of a badge with Glaze’s name and end of watch date.

Monday morning at 5:25, Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police executed a search warrant at a residence on East 2nd Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, three subjects were taken into custody. Charles E. Ramsey, 32, Izak W. Reeves, 19, and Jodi L. Nichols, 34 were arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail. Many items of evidence were located at the location.

Also Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Worden Avenue Apartment 2 in Ladysmith. After an investigation, three subjects were taken into custody. Amanda Mae Baker, 26, Justin A. Sitter, 34, and Orville Baker Jr., 48, were taken into custody. They were arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail. Many items of evidence were located.

Monday night at about 10:15, Rusk County deputies executed a warrant at a residence on West Pine Avenue, Lot 8, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, Dalton Krueger was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wisconsin Judicare chose to recognize the Top 10 Judicare attorneys in order to demonstrate the important difference that lawyers’ Pro Bono activities make to the country, our justice system, and the individuals whose lives are made better by these efforts. One of the Top Judicare attorneys is Terry Nussberger of Ladysmith. You have been chosen because you have gone above and beyond in every way for Judicare clients. You have not only taken on difficult cases, but you also may have given free advice to eligible clients, provided services on a sliding-fee scale to non-eligible clients, recruited other attorneys to Pro Bono service, or graciously provided your expertise to other Judicare participating attorneys and Judicare staff.

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Energizer says the closing and move to Wisconsin of its Vermont manufacturing plant will occur in phases and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2021. Company spokeswoman Nikki Eaves told the Bennington Banner in an email Monday that “there are no immediate job impacts and operations will continue through 2020.” Eaves confirmed that about 90 employees work at the Bennington facility. Energizer announced last week that the battery company’s specialty manufacturing facility in Bennington would be moving to a company facility in Portage, Wisconsin. Energizer acquired Rayovac earlier this year. Eaves says Rayovac has a specialty battery manufacturing plant in Wisconsin and said the batteries can be produced more efficiently in one facility. Local and state officials have said they would help workers find new jobs.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — (PRESS RELEASE) The L.E. Phillips Senior Center, a regional non-­‐profit which serves thousands of senior citizens in Chippewa Valley communities every year, announces its “Fit for the Future” $3.6 million dollar capital campaign. The L.E. Phillips Senior Center is launching this campaign to design and build a ground level 4,000 square foot fitness facility and remodel its lower level. This addition will provide much- needed space for the Center’s expanding physical fitness programs, and reconfigure the lower level -­‐-­‐ currently the location for the Center’s fitness activities -­‐-­‐ into a new 7,000 square foot community center for meeting rooms and to support partnerships with area entities such as the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and Literacy Chippewa Valley. “For years, our members have been needing more space and more opportunities for fitness and community activities,” said L.E. Phillips Senior Center Executive Director Mary Pica-­‐Anderson. “According to the Census Bureau, in about 10 years, there will be more seniors than children in the U.S. This building expansion will give us the space and resources we need to better meet the physical, emotional, and mental needs of area seniors.”