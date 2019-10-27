RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-28-19

Monday will start off with sunny weather before clouds again begin to increase. It will be a colder day with a large high pressure system centered over the Northern Rockies. This will lead to northwest flow as colder air is channeled into the state from Canada. Upper level jet stream energy will be riding up from the southwest on the eastern side of a large trough and will bring the chance for some light snow to the state Monday evening and night. Daytime highs will only be in the upper 30’s with typical late October temperatures still in the low 50’s. Any snow will be light but may also bring our first chance of measurable snowfall this season. A band stretching from Grant County northeast up towards Green Bay could produce even an inch or two more. This will be quick to move out with clearing before daybreak Tuesday but in places that see enough to cover the ground be aware roads could be slick in spots. A few quiet days will then follow with mainly sunny weather Tuesday and partial sunshine Wednesday. It will stay cold however, with the high still situated to our west. Tuesday may be able to break 40 again while Wednesday stays in the upper 30’s.

In Rusk County this past weekend, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call just before 1 PM Friday reporting a car vs train accident at County Highway G and P. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was on the tracks and CN was contacted. The driver advised her vehicle would not stop. A Rusk County deputy observed 106.4 feet of skid marks leading to the point of impact. An EMT located the drivers phone which had a video playing on Youtube. Citation will be issued for inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle without auto insurance. The driver was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with unknown injuries. No other information was available.

A male subject advised Rusk County authorities of a theft complaint Friday afternoon. The subject spoke with a Rusk County deputy who had approximately $110 worth of items stolen from his storage shed located on 3rd street, Bruce. The case is under investigation.

Sunday night at 9:50, Ladysmith Officers responded to an address on Menasha Avenue in regards to a report of a gas leak. Upon arrival, officers could smell gas and attempted to make contact with a male subject in the upstairs apartment. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived and was able to turn the gas off and contacted the energy company to address the issue. The fire department remained on scene until the energy company arrived.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies. Ryan announced the launch of the American Idea Foundation on Monday. He moved more than $7 million from his congressional account into the nonprofit when he announced its formation earlier this year. The foundation will be based in Ryan’s hometown of Janesville. Ryan moved his family from Janesville to Maryland earlier this year. Ryan decided against seeking re-election last year, ending his 20-year career in the House. The Republican from Janesville has kept a mostly low profile since then. Since leaving Congress he joined the board of directors of Fox Corporation and the faculty of the University of Notre Dame.