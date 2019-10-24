RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-25-19

After the frosty start, a nice rebound can be expected with a full day of sunshine. High pressure will be moving to the east, eventually putting us back in southerly flow. Winds will remain fairly light, making for some nice weather for outside chores and fall yard work as temperatures reach for 50. This will be the first of two nice days before more changes arrive later in the weekend. Saturday will bring more sunny weather but it should turn breezy through the day. Temperatures will warm a bit more, rising back to around average again for late October, in the mid 50’s. The next front is then forecast to slide through later at night, shifting winds and dropping temperatures on Sunday. We look to stay mainly dry with just extra clouds expected as daytime highs fall back to the mid 40’s.

Thursday afternoon just after 5 PM, a male subject came to the LEC advising the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his vehicle was stolen sometime Thursday morning by a male subject that he named. The suspect does not have a valid Drivers License and the vehicle that was taken is not registered. The suspect may be somewhere in Barron County. The suspect is a runaway from the beginnings group home in the Village of Sheldon. According to the report, at 6:20 PM Thursday, Rice Lake reported they had the vehicle and subject in custody. A Barron Officer transported the suspect to the Rusk County line. The complainant advised other items were also taken. The male suspect was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police responded Thursday afternoon at 4 PM, to a Location on Lake Avenue West on a report of a two car traffic accident with injury. According to the report, a subject’s vehicle lost braking control and rear ended the second vehicle in front of Subway. After an initial investigation, the fist subject was cited for multiple violations. No other information was available.

On Thursday, at approximately 11:40 AM, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on USH 2, East of East Access Road. A 2008 Ford F150 driven by an 18 year old male, was traveling West bound on USH 2 when the vehicle traveled into the East bound lane and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 40 year old male in an offset head-on collision. The operator of the Chevrolet was flown by air ambulance from the scene and later passed away at the hospital. The passenger of the Chevrolet and operator of the Ford were injured to varying degrees. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

­MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee. Police say the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city’s northside about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light. A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground. The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash after driving through the red light.