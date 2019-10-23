RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-24-19

Another batch of chilly air is over the Northern Plains and this will slide east, keeping us in need of a warmer jacket. We start off the day with more clouds but some clearing is forecast into the afternoon. Despite any clearing, temperatures will struggle, staying at least 10 degrees below average with highs in the low 40’s. High pressure will be passing to our south at night and any lingering clouds will give way to clearing. Winds will be light and with dry air in place, we likely will see our first widespread freeze of the season. Surprisingly, Eau Claire has only dropped to 32 degrees just once this month but temperatures should be able to dip into the 20’s in most places to start Friday.

Wednesday afternoon at about 3:35, Rusk County deputies were requested to check the well being of a female at a residence on Court Street. According to the report, the female was talking with a relative and advised that she was scared and wanted to get out. A male subject was there and took her phone away not allowing her to call or text. There is a no contact in place for the male subject in reference to a Rusk County Bond. A Rusk County deputy advised they are in contact with the male subject and they have him in custody for the bond violation. The female denied any type of physical abuse, Disorderly Conduct Behavior or any other criminal acts. The male can not have contact with the female. The male subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

On Wednesday, October 23, at 1:10 pm, a Honda Odyssey van was eastbound on I94 when it struck the guardrail on the left shoulder near milepost 13 in St Croix County near Roberts. The impact caused the vehicle to skid back across the eastbound lanes where it was struck by an eastbound Dodge Durango. The vehicles came to rest across I94 blocking the entire roadway. As a result, eastbound traffic was rerouted off of I94 at Exit 10 for over two hours. The crash resulted in one person suffering life threatening injuries, two people suffering serious injuries, and two people suffering minor injuries. All patients were transported to Regions Hospital for medical treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the WI State Patrol.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)— Police say a suspect has been arrested after officials received reports of a male who was stabbed in a Chippewa Falls hotel parking lot. Chippewa Falls Police Department says Anthony Avila was found by the K9 unit and was taken to jail and has been referred to the district attorney for charges. Officials responded to a report of a man that had been stabbed in the wrist Thursday at 2:46 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites. They learned the suspect was a co-worker of the victim and both were in Chippewa Falls for work, they are originally from the Dubuque, IA area. The victim was given medical treatment and is no longer in the hospital.