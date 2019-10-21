RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-19

The next weak low and front will quickly track through the Plains and to our south Wednesday, bringing a few more showers to our southern counties while most of our area will stay dry. There may be some breaks in the clouds during the morning before more return with the system sliding to our south. It will be breezy but winds will be much lighter overall with afternoon highs in the mid 40’s, about 10 degrees below average. Not much change going into Thursday as another brief shot of chilly air arrives. An upper trough will begin to lift away to the east but it will take one more day before a milder flow resumes. The end result will be clouds mixing with afternoon sun and highs again in the mid 40’s.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 12:30 AM Tuesday morning, of a possible Domestic going on at a residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to the residence. After an investigation, Jared M. Skrivseth, 19, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property. Officers cited Skrivseth for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC and Underage Drinking 2nd offense. Also cited were Abby M. Prothero, 18, for Underage Drinking, Possession. Skrivseth was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tuesday morning at 8:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bruce School advising that Monday night there was a truck that went thru the stop sign and red lights of a school bus. According to the report, The Rusk County deputy observed the video and could see a Chevy Truck and a Dodge Ram passing the bus while the stop sign was out on Highway 8 and Van Wey Lane. The Chevy truck was passing as the stop sign was coming out. The deputy will be making contact with the driver of the Ram Truck. A citation will be issued for failing to stop for an unloading school bus.

The third quarter ended on a positive note as both September home sales and median prices increased above their levels a year earlier, according to the most recent analysis of the monthly existing housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Compared to last September, home sales rose 5.2 percent, and median prices increased 5.4 percent to $195,000. On a year-to-date basis, home sales lagged behind the first nine months of 2018 by just 2 percent, and median prices were up 7.3 percent to $198,500. In Rusk County, the median price in September was $68,100 compared to $80,000 in September last year which is down 14%. Sales in September were 21 compared to 13 last year which is up 61%. Year to date in Rusk County, the median price is $109,000 compared to $113,250 in 2018. Year to date sales, was 152 compared to 132 in 2018. We definitely saw an uptick in sales in September with every region of the state experiencing growth.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has canceled one of two stops he had scheduled in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Pence on Wednesday was scheduled to tour and speak at a shipbuilder in Marinette. But he canceled that appearance hours before he was to arrive. Instead, he is staying in Washington to be with President Donald Trump for remarks he plans to make about Syria. Pence is still scheduled to come to Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon. He is to appear at the shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie. Uline’s founders, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, are Republican megadonors. Pence is seeking to rally support for passing Trump’s plan to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new trade pact. Congress is considering whether to ratify the deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – First degree intentional homicide is one of the crimes in Wisconsin punishable by a life sentence. Tuesday, the trials for two defendants facing that charge continued in both La Crosse County and Dunn County. In the case against Ezra McCandless, the state called in three witnesses; DNA analyst Kevin Scott, fingerprint analyst Corissa Wobler and Dunn County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Rich Day. “I obtained a male DNA profile from the swabbing of the blade. I concluded Alexander Woodworth was the source of the DNA,” Scott said. That was one of the many parts of testimony the jury heard during the trial. Tuesday’s testimony centered on evidence collected at the scene. Scott explained his findings of the DNA evidence on the clothing worn by McCandless on March 22, 2018, along with the vehicle she and Woodworth were in and the knife used in his killing. Scott personally examined the quote ‘EMT-style” folding knife used in Woodworth’s killing. He says at first, it did not look like it had blood on it. “When I received the knife, there was nothing obvious on it,” he said. He said his findings showed DNA from both McCandless and Woodworth was found on the knife. “I then performed our DNA analysis in the O-2 swabbing and obtained a mixture of DNA from two individuals,” Scott said. “I was able to determine the major male contributor and I concluded that Alex Woodworth as the source of the major male contributor DNA. I found the minor contributor profile was consistent with the profile of Ezra McCandless and I concluded Ezra McCandless was the contributor of that minor source of DNA.” Scott also says blood from both McCandless and Woodworth was found in the vehicle. Attorneys for McCandless say she is expected to take the stand at some point, but that date has yet to be released. ­

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (WQOW) – Two counts of first degree murder have been filed against the man accused in the disappearance of two Shawano County brothers. The charges were announced against Garland “Joey” Nelson on Wednesday. According to court documents, Nelson shot and killed both Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, from Shawano County on or around July 21. In addition to the murder charges, Nelson is charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. Nelson was previously charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the case.