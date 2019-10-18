WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-21-19

Make sure to have the wet weather gear ready today as it will be a very soggy day. Rain will overspread the entire region and some of it will come down heavy at times through early afternoon. A few stray thunderstorms will also be possible. Temperatures will warm some, with afternoon highs in the mid 50’s. Total rainfall from this system will be significant with many places likely seeing around an inch of rain, with totals up to 1.50″ possible. The storm center will be over Southern Minnesota by later in the afternoon and once its associated cold front passes we are likely to get dry slotted. This means the rain will shut off for the mid-late afternoon while winds shift from the east to the west. The main shield of rain will be lifting to our north, while a bit of clearing is even possible for a time. If this occurs it will be short-lived as the storm center works into Wisconsin through the night, spinning more clouds, showers and drizzle back into our area. Winds will begin to increase as the storm lifts to our north and colder air arrives. Readings will be down around 40 to start Tuesday.

In Rusk County News over the past weekend, Saturday morning at about 1:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on West 9th Street North and Roesler Avenue Ladysmith. After an investigation, a female subject, Mellisa Fry was taken into custody. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and reportedly alerted. Fry was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 7:40, a male subject reported a fire to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the subject advised that his tractor, haybine and possibly other equipment were damaged by fire at a location on Cemetery Road, Sheldon. He didn’t notice anything on fire. The Sheldon fire chief was called. After an investigation, the fire chief requested one pumper and one tanker respond to this location and a Rusk County deputy. No other information was available.

At 6:15 PM Saturday, a State Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Adams Road near Bruce. According to the report, 1 female subject was detained. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody for a Probation hold. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The female subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer Sunday night at 9:30, responded to an address on East 11th Street South to attempt contact with a subject who had an active Rusk County Warrant. According to the report, the City Officer did get in contact with the subject at the residence and advised him of the warrant. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant and transported him to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to take up a pair of gun control measures that GOP leaders have been unwilling to debate. The move Evers announced Monday does not force Republicans to debate or vote on the bills. But it does give Democrats another means to spotlight the issues that a poll in August showed more than 80% of the public support. Evers wants the Legislature to take up a bill creating universal background checks for most handgun purchases. He’s also calling them to vote on a “red flag” bill that would give judges the power to take weapons away from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. This is the first special session Evers has called as governor.

­Update – Eau Claire fire officials say a fire that started in a kitchen just after 11 p.m. caused $75,000 in damage on Sunday. According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, the fire in the kitchen extended into the attic of the duplex at 5576 Normandale Drive on the city’s westside. Fire crews were able to put the fire under control within 40 minutes. Nobody was injured in the blaze. Update – According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the fire was said to have started in the kitchen then moved to the attic. When crews arrived on the scene, everyone was already out of the house. The Eau Claire Fire Department is investigating.

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)— Sparta law enforcement arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly punched two children who were volunteering at the House of Shadows haunted house. The Sparta Police Department says 23-year-old Irwin Dykes was arrested for child abuse, intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct and drug related offenses after allegedly punched a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old who were volunteering. Police say the punch caused injury to both victims. Officials responded to a report of an intoxicated male assaulting volunteers Friday at 10:34 p.m. at the House of Shadows in Sparta. Witnesses say they heard Dykes stating he was going to punch some of the workers who scare people. Dykes was booked into the Monroe County Jail, according to Sparta Police.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tom Barrett is inviting President Donald Trump to host next year’s international Group of Seven summit in Milwaukee after Trump dropped plans to hold the meeting at his Doral resort in Florida. The Democratic mayor said in a letter to the president Sunday that Wisconsin has “important lessons to share globally” about agriculture, technology and manufacturing. Barrett says holding the G-7 summit in Milwaukee would show “a Great Lakes city that is growing in this strong economy.” Barrett also pointed out that a G-7 meeting has never been held in the Midwest. The G-7 summit is scheduled for June 10-12 — about a month before Milwaukee hosts the Democratic National Convention. Public backlash forced Trump to cancel his plans to hold the summit at his resort.