RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-18-19

The nice weather will continue on Friday, though some mid and high level clouds will be streaming across from the west. There is a front moving into the Plains that will be heading closer through the day. Out ahead of this system we will have strong southerly flow that will help boost our temperatures but also bring some stronger wind gusts that may top 30 mph. Afternoon highs should be able to climb into the low and even mid 60’s in places, which will be above average for a change. Winds will die down some at night while the front arrives. It will be mostly cloudy and there may be a shower or two around overnight as it remains milder, in the 40’s. That chance for a shower may carry into early Saturday morning for the Chippewa Valley before moving east. A few showers are more likely over the central part of the state while the front exits our area. Clouds will give way to sunny weather for the afternoon and we should again be able to top 60.

LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU)— One man crashed into a power pole, and was electrocuted when trying to get to the roadway. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says 25-year-old Tylor Wojciuch of Cornell was pronounced dead due to electrocution after the vehicle he was driving overturned. Officials say an investigation showed Wojciuch was traveling at a high rate of speed on 273rd Street in Lake Holcombe when he lost control and struck a power pole in the ditch and turned over. Investigation also showed Wojciuch exited the vehicle and attempted to make his way to the road when he came in contact with a live down electrical wire. Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received the 911 call regarding the crash on Oct. 17 around 5:45 AM.

BARRON COUNTY – On Thursday October 17th, at 1:48 AM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department concerning a 19 year old male who was making suicidal statements and in possession of a 9mm semi-auto handgun. At about 2:08 AM, Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with the Cumberland Police Department located the male who was driving a car near Hwy 63 and CTH H, just North of the City of Cumberland. After deputies made contact with the male subject, he displayed a handgun and refused to comply with law enforcement commands to drop the gun. After ten minutes of negotiations, the subject complied, was taken into custody, and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No shots were fired by deputies and all the deputies went home safe.

Thursday afternoon at 12:20, a Ladysmith Officer and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a location on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith, on a report of a commercial fire alarm that was going off at this location. The Officer arrived on scene and discovered that the stove in the building had gotten some grease on the heating element which caused the smoke inside of the building. The Ladysmith Fire Department stayed on scene to clear the smoke from the building and reset the alarm.

BARRON COUNTY – On Thursday, October 17th, at about 4:52 AM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a two-vehicle crash West of Poskin near County Highway F and Highway 8, in the Town of Clinton. The caller reported one of the vehicles was on fire. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office, Almena Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows the driver of a van traveling Eastbound on Highway 8 crossed the centerline and into the path of a Westbound semi-tractor trailer that was hauling US Postal Service mail. The 51-year old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron with non-life-threatening injuries. The 44 year old driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers were the only persons involved in the crash. Names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of family. The traffic crash is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and re-constructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Day four of the Ezra McCandless trial wrapped up Thursday. Thursday, dash-cam videos were shown from an Eau Claire Police Department squad car, before the March 22 death of Alex Woodworth. One shows officers responding to a “check person” case at Woodworth’s home that day before his death. In it, Woodworth is seen getting into a car on the passenger side, with McCandless sitting in the driver’s seat. In another Eau Claire Police Officer’s dashcam, a witness is heard telling the officer that Woodworth assaulted the defendant before and was concerned when he saw McCandless earlier in the day at Racy’s coffee shop. A state witness who worked at Racy’s says McCandless showed up on the day of Woodworth’s death after not being around for “about a month or so.” Testimony will resume today.