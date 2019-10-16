RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-17-19

A narrow ridge of high pressure will extend from near Hudson’s Bay in Canada all the way south to the Gulf Coast on Thursday. This will keep our weather dry while we hope to see a return to some sunshine. Clouds cleared out of the area in a hurry this morning allowing temperatures to drop into the low 30’s. These same clear skies will last through the afternoon however, allowing us to reach the mid 50’s for highs. This same ridge will then be gradually moving east, putting our area into a strong southeasterly flow as we head into Friday. At the same time, the next low and front will be moving into the Northern Plains. Considering all of these features, we can expect dry weather to continue Friday, while winds pick up and drive warmer air into the state. Some mid and high clouds may arrive out ahead of the western system but outside of some stronger winds, it will feel pretty nice outside as temperatures climb back into the 60’s.

Wednesday afternoon at about 12:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised a car battery was stolen from his vehicle located on Potato Lane Chetek. The case is under investigation.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)–It was day three of the trial for Ezra McCandless in Dunn county. Wednesday, the prosecution called up several witnesses to the stand, including a state trooper. The state and defense also argued on whether several items, including copies of text messages, could be allowed as evidence in court. Mccandless is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth in March of 2018. Her trial is scheduled to last three weeks.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — In Wisconsin, the annual cost of binge drinking is an estimated $3.9 billion according to a new study. “The numbers don’t necessarily surprise me. We have a lot of alcohol establishments in Wisconsin, so we’re one of the few places where you can find more alcohol establishments versus grocery stores,” said High Risk Drinking Prevention Action Team Co-Chair Katie Wilson. The High Risk Drinking Prevention Action Team is made up of Chippewa Valley community members working to educate people on the risks of binge drinking. “I think a lot of times people think about the long term effects. They think about the effect on somebody’s liver, they think about alcoholism. Binge drinking though does have a lot of short term effects. So when people sit down and take a step back from their drinking they might realize that there’s more than meets the eye,” said Wilson.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) — Halting drunk driving in its tracks: that’s the goal of a bipartisan group of Senators, who hope to prevent thousands of deaths each year. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) says each year, an estimated 11,000 people die in the US at the hands of drunk drivers, making it the most lethal threat on our roads. Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott joined Democratic colleagues, like New Mexico Democratic Senator Tom Udall, and grieving families, to support a new bill. The legislation would fund research and development of advanced technology so impaired drivers would not be able to start their cars and endanger their own lives and others. “While there’s nothing we can do to bring back all the victims of drunk driving, there is something we can do in Washington today to try to prevent it from happening in the future,” said Scott. The new bill is called the RIDE Act. If passed, it would mandate that in a few years, all new cars would need to automatically install these tools to prevent drunk driving. There’s also similar legislation in the U.S. House, put forward by Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, to advance this regulation idea.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he supports investigating President Donald Trump but impeachment and removal from office should be a “last resort.” Kind made the comments Thursday in an interview on Wisconsin Public Radio. Kind says the House is right to investigate a whistleblower’s complaint that Trump was pushing Ukraine’s leader into opening an investigation of a company connected to the son of Trump’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden. It is illegal to solicit or receive foreign help in a U.S. election. Kind calls it “extremely serious allegations” and he wants to gather all the facts before saying whether impeachment is proper. That is a similar position to Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents the Madison area. Wisconsin’s other Democratic House member, Gwen Moore, says she would vote to impeach. Kind says what Trump is accused of is unlawful, unconstitutional and unpatriotic.

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU)— Country Fest has announced their 2020 lineup that will take place from Thursday, June 25 to Saturday June 27. Thursday’s performers include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Oak Ridge Boys, Matt Stell, Ingrid Andress, Drew Parker, Larry Fleet, Clayton Mann, Joe Stamm Band, October Rose and Raquel & The Wildflowers. Friday’s performers include Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Granger Smith, Rhett Atkinds, Hardy, Tenille Townes, Waterloo Revival, Payton Smith, Eric Chesser, Katie Rothbauer, Patrick Murphy, Branded, Devon Worley Band and Kaiged Acoustic. Saturday’s performers include Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Runaway June, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, Noah Guthrie, Brandon Ratcliff, Jesslee, Jesse Allen, Flatliner, Post Road and Up South. Country Fest is also celebrating with a kickoff party happening Wednesday the night before the festival, which will be exclusive to three day ticket holders. Neal McCoy, Adam Doleac, Eric Chesser and Shane Martin will all be performing.