Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-16-19

You can keep the umbrella home today, but clouds are likely to linger for the majority of the day. A weak high pressure system will be sliding by to our south but low level moisture will remain. The lower angle of the sun this time of year typically makes it more difficult to get these low clouds to dissipate and this looks to be the case Wednesday. Though some breaks are possible through the afternoon, it will remain cool with temperatures again staying in the 40’s. Moving ahead into Thursday the high will be to our east while a cold front will be located in the Plains. The set up will lead to southerly flow here in the Upper Midwest, allowing for the start of a warm up. A few clouds may linger early, otherwise we should be seeing a return to a mostly sunny sky as temperatures climb into the mid 50’s.

Tuesday night at about 9:35, a Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on Sabin Avenue East in regards to a report of a domestic incident in progress. After further investigation it was determined a Domestic Offense hadn’t occurred. However, a 45 year old male physically pushed a 31 year old female in the chest area during the altercation. The male subject also made threats to harm the females boyfriend. A Municipal Citation was issued to the male subject for Disorderly Conduct. While investigating this Disorderly Conduct Complaint, Keith Andre Taylor, 45, was found to have a full extradition active warrant out of Anoka County, MN. The City Officer placed Taylor under arrest for the warrant. Before transporting Taylor to the Rusk County Jail, the Officer administered a PBT to Taylor due to his level of intoxication. The PBT indicated .301. He was transported to MMC-Ladysmith where he was later medically cleared by hospital staff. Taylor was then transported to the Rusk County Jail.

LADYSMITH – Prevea Health is pleased to welcome Amanda Crabb, to the family medicine team at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, on Lake Avenue West in Ladysmith. As a family nurse practitioner, Amanda specializes in routine care for children and adults, preventive medicine, health maintenance and women’s care. It is my passion to provide patient-centered care through a holistic approach that is tailored to the unique values and needs of every patient, says Amanda. I truly care about my patients and value their trust in me as a provider. It is my goal to help my patients establish and reach their health care goals in a way that works best for them. I’m down to earth and want my patients to feel comfortable talking to me about their health care concerns. Amanda earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Concordia University and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She joins a team of family medicine providers at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law when it decided to wait up to two years to make ineligible those voters identified as potentially having moved. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a complaint Wednesday. Voters who are notified by the Elections Commission that they appear to have moved have 30 days to affirm that they live at the address where they were registered to vote. If the voter does nothing after 30 days, state law says they should be deemed ineligible. The complaint alleges that the Elections Commission violated the law when it decided in June that voters identified as having moved wouldn’t be made ineligible for up to two years, instead of after 30 days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales dropped in September by the largest amount in seven months, possibly signaling that rising trade tensions and turbulent markets are having an impact on consumer spending. Retail sales fell 0.3% last month following a 0.6% gain in August, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the first decline since a 0.5% drop in February. Consumer spending was strong in the spring and economists had been counting on continued strength to protect the U.S. economy as it is buffeted by the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. The spending decline in October, which was unexpected, was influenced by special factors including a big 0.7% decline in sales at gasoline stations, a decline that likely reflected falling gas prices during the month. The overall economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the April-June quarter with much of that strength coming from a 4.6% surge in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity. That spending pace had been expected to slow in the July-September quarter but still remain strong enough to support economic growth near the 2% rate seen in the spring.

­La Crosse (WXOW) – It ended more than 40 years ago, but veterans of the Vietnam War still live with the effects of serving their country. Hmong-Lao veterans entered the U.S. as refugees and were not given the same treatment or benefits as U.S.born veterans. More than 1,000 Hmong-Lao veterans are living in Wisconsin. Those who fought alongside U.S. troops in the Vietnam War weren’t deemed official veterans because they weren’t fighting specifically for the U.S. military. Now new legislation is hoping to change the definition of a veteran to include them in state benefits. Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) along with Representative Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton) are introducing legislation to expand the definition of a veteran in Wisconsin statue to include individuals who have honorably served in these Special Guerilla Units (SGUs). “These brave individuals fought for our country, side by side with U.S. forces, and this recognition is long overdue,” said Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse). “History is not well served by forgetting the important role they played and it is a disservice to these individuals not to have veteran status. We truly appreciate their service and sacrifice and this legislation ensures their contributions are not forgotten.”