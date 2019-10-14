Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-15-19

You won’t need the umbrella much on Tuesday, but there will be scattered rain in Western Wisconsin with our northern counties having the highest chances. Low pressure will track across the state through the day, shifting winds from the southeast to the west and northwest by late in the day. Clouds will be dominant and in the end, rainfall amounts should remain pretty light, ranging from .05-.50″. The highest amounts are likely to be in northern areas, while temperatures stay in the cool 40’s. Our best chances to see the rain in the Eau Claire area will come in the late afternoon and evening. Any showers will then move out, leaving us with drier weather on Wednesday. A high pressure system will be sliding by to our south but low level moisture will remain which should keep us mostly cloudy through the day with highs again staying in the 40’s. The weather then gets much nicer for the last few days of this work week as winds shift to the south and sunshine returns on Thursday. We will start to warm up again with afternoon highs in the mid 50’s. The mildest weather is then forecast to be with us Friday and possibly Saturday. The next cold front will be arriving by Friday night, bringing stronger southerly breezes with increasing clouds and highs topping 60. As it looks now, if we see any showers

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Tuesday marks one year since Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents murdered. Months after Jayme escaped from her kidnapper and returned home, the family is sharing how she’s doing. “I feel stronger every day.” Those are words directly from Jayme herself as a family representative reads a statement from her during a press conference marking the one year anniversary of her kidnapping. “She says I’d really like to thank everyone for the kindness and concern that people from all over the country have shown me. I’m very happy to be home and getting back to the activities that I enjoy. I love hanging out with my friends and I feel stronger every day,” reads Chris Gramstrup, Closs family attorney. He says Jayme has enjoyed a busy summer, hiking through state parks and celebrating special events with family. What Jayme has found most enjoyable he says is getting back into a routine. “Just as she saved herself, it’s her strength and her heart that has and will continue to get her through this and move forward with her life,” said Gramstrup. There were also members from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in Barron Monday to bring attention to other missing person cases in Wisconsin, including Sara Bushland who disappeared from Spooner more than 20 years ago. Robert Lowery, Vice President of the Missing Children’s Division says he wants to keep the names and faces of other missing people in the public eye. He says the media coverage surrounding the Closs case was instrumental in the case because she was immediately recognized when she escaped and ran into a neighbor.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon at 4:30, a Rusk County deputy advised attempting to make a traffic stop at 3rd Street and Washburn Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. The vehicle failed to stop until a location on 5th Street. According to the report, a male subject was detained. After an investigation, a positive alert and positive find was reported. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Opening statements have begun in a Dunn county murder trial. Ezra McCandless is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth of Eau Claire. In March of 2018, McCandless was arrested after police say she lured Woodworth to Dunn County and fatally stabbed him. McCandless told investigators that she started stabbing, “anywhere and everywhere.” Court TV is covering the trial live periodically.