RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-14-19

Temperatures will be gradually rising into the new week but it will take until perhaps Friday before we actually return to at least average. The next few days will stay a bit chilly, but an improvement from the last few days. Today will be a bit better as the upper low continues to move out and we see a mix of clouds and sunshine. This will allow for temperatures to climb back into the upper 40’s by mid-late afternoon. Winds will finally be lighter which will also help make it feel a bit warmer. Unfortunately any clearing will be short-lived as clouds quickly increase out ahead of the next advancing upper trough and front. A few scattered showers look to arrive overnight with lows in the mid-upper 30’s. Low pressure will develop over the state while moving away by late in the day. We will see at least a few more scattered showers through the day while our northern counties have a better chance to see a bit more organized rainfall. Breezes will be returning while highs reach the upper 40’s again. Any lingering showers may switch over to a little wet snow in our northern areas before exiting overnight.

­Barron Country (WQOW) – An emotional year of investigations and hope culminated on Monday in Barron County as Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and the other key stakeholders shared their experiences of the past year. There was one common theme throughout – the strength of Barron County teen Jayme Closs. During a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Fitzgerald called Jayme Closs the real hero. “Jayme taught us courage, resilience and hope,” Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald said if he learned one thing in the past year it is that you never give up hope. He presented awards to 10 people in the law enforcement community who had a part in the search and investigation. He said an 11th award will be kept at the Barron County Justice Center to honor the hundreds of officers, detectives, deputies and others who helped during the search for Closs and helped her following her escape. Fitzgerald said this was the longest-running AMBER Alert in Wisconsin history. He said his department combed through 32,000 reports during the investigation. The Closs family attorney Chris Gramstrup said Jayme spent her summer hiking in state parks and spending time with family. Gramstrup said Closs has attended a lot of weddings, birthdays and even had a big birthday celebration of her own. Gramstrup said James and Denise, who were both murdered on October 15, had some key traits that Jayme has carried with her in the past year. Gramstrup said James was a strong athlete and Denise had a huge heart with a huge amount of love. “It’s her strength and her heart that helped her get through this,” Gramstrup said. “I really want to thank everyone for the kindness and concern people have shown me. I feel stronger every day,” Closs said in a written statement. Fitzgerald came back to the podium and re-echoed his purpose for the press conference, “Let’s bring some more kids home.”

Just before 2 PM Saturday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist reporting a lot of smoke coming from the house and garage at the address of W6877 Lakewood BLVD in the Township of Dewey. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. The Bruce and Hawkins fire Departments were called for mutual aid with tankers and manpower. The fire was reportedly started in the garage from a wood stove and spread to the attached house. The house and garage looks to be a total loss at this time. Once the fire was extinguished, the Assistant Fire Chief indicated that he did not believe that there was anything suspicious about the fire or the origin. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called back at 6:30 PM Saturday for a re-kindle and stayed until 9 PM. Windy conditions caused the re-kindle.

Sunday afternoon at about 3:30, a Krist Oil Company employee reported a gas drive-off of $50. The employee stated that the taller White male with a possible beard was wearing a Black stocking hat. The male drove South on 1st street North and described the truck as a Black regular cab smaller pickup truck, unknown make or model. The employee was to contact Ladysmith Police if surveillance video is available.

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) — Lawrence Dale, business man and Vietnam veteran, is running for Congress in the WI 7th Congressional District special election on the Democratic ticket. Lawrence will hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. CT in the WI State Capitol Press Room. In Congress, Lawrence will focus on bringing good paying jobs to the 7th Congressional District, securing universal healthcare, protecting our natural resources and fighting climate change. Lawrence says, “I am running because this is a critical time in our nation’s history. The policies of the Trump Administration are endangering our democracy and the principals upon which our country was founded. We must defeat the Trump Administration and its corruption at the polls in this special election and again in November and restore the strength of our democratic institutions.” Lawrence has a Masters degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Oregon.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of the Wausau School Board who is also a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court is running for Congress as a Democrat. Tricia Zunker is launching her campaign Monday. She would become the first Native American member of Congress from Wisconsin should she win. Zunker tells Wisconsin Public Radio that she wants to be a voice for struggling ginseng and dairy farmers. Another Democrat, self-employed insurance broker and Vietnam veteran Lawrence Dale, also announced his candidacy Monday. They are the first Democrats to announce bids to run for the 7th Congressional District seat vacated by Republican Sean Duffy last month. The special election to replace Duffy will be held early next year. Three Republicans are running. They are state Sen. Tom Tiffany, former U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson aide Jason Church and political newcomer Michael Opela.