RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-11-19

The colder air will take hold of the state Friday and will have you reaching for the coats as we will remain in the chilly 40’s. Temperatures may rise a few degrees from the morning, but then a slow and steady drop will commence by late afternoon and into the night. Clouds will dominate, and after the chance for an early morning shower, the remainder of the day should remain largely dry. It will continue to be breezy so feels-like temperatures will be in the 30’s all day. The weather should remain mostly dry through the night with a mostly cloudy sky but it will also get colder and we have a chance to see the first freezing temperatures of the season. Temperatures will hover around 32 going into Saturday morning. This will bring an end to the growing season, and any potted plants you may want to save will need to come inside.

Temperatures Friday morning around 3 a.m. were sitting in the mid 60’s and by the time Daybreak started at 4:30 temps had fallen roughly 20 degrees. The very strong cold front has arrived and we will now see our temperatures fall into the upper 30’s through the afternoon. There is essentially no ‘high’ temperatures for Friday as they will fall all day long and eventually towards freezing by Saturday morning. There is a freeze warning in effect for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties through 9 a.m. Saturday. The rest of the Chippewa Valley will see temps near freezing but given that we are past the average first freeze date and the low impacts the freeze will have, a warning was not issued. Wind chill forecast for Friday 10/11/19 Not only are temps cold, but the wind chill is worse. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 gusting up to 30 mph will breed wind chills 5 to 15 degrees lower than the air temp. You’ll absolutely want to break out the winter coat, as the winds will be breathtaking. It will stay this way through the weekend while the large October storm slowly stalls out over northern Minnesota and the Great Lakes. We’ll see our first chance of snowfall as the system slowly moves east.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Wisconsin gas station operator used the Libyan embassy’s bank account to pay taxes and bills. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that according to court documents, Ahmad Kanan in 2017 used routing and account numbers for an account belonging to the Embassy of Libya Military Attache to pay $227,206 in taxes and bills for a BP station his wife owns in Janesville. Agents seized two iPhones from the Kanans’ home and businesses in December. The same day someone with the username “akanan” tried to remotely wipe one of the phones. A grand jury released an indictment Thursday charging Kanan with access device fraud and attempted device fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Washington (CNN)- President Donald Trump on Friday lost his appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax documents from his longtime accountant Mazars USA. In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling saying the firm must turn over eight years of accounting records. It’s the first major case at the appeals court level in the ongoing standoff between the House and Trump. The President has lost all of his challenges so far that have been decided at the trial court level to stop House subpoenas. Trump may appeal to the Supreme Court to stop Mazars, but courts including the Supreme Court previously have refused to curtail Congress’ subpoena power. The appeals court broadly supported the House’s power to subpoena information about Trump as it investigates him and considers laws in response, calling the subpoena “valid and enforceable.” “A congressional committee, as committees have done repeatedly over the past two centuries, issued an investigative subpoena, and the target of that subpoena, questioning the committee’s legislative purpose, has asked a court to invalidate it,” the majority opinion states. “The fact that the subpoena in this case seeks information that concerns the President of the United States adds a twist, but not a surprising one.” Judges David Tatel, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, wrote the majority opinion, joined by Judge Patricia Millett, an appointee of President Barack Obama. Trump appointee Judge Neomi Rao dissented.