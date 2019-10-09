RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-10-19

Clouds will dominate while a few more scattered showers will be possible in the evening, but it should still be a mainly dry day for us. Breezy weather will continue with wind from the south and southeast, gusting up to 30 mph while temperatures remain mild as we reach into the mid and upper 60’s. The front will then make a move on us overnight, sliding through before daybreak Friday. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest while remaining breezy. We can also expect a bit more rain with amounts in the 0.25-0.50″ range for most places. Temperatures should drop into the 40’s with a small rebound early Friday before colder air streams in through the day and we stay mainly in the chilly 40’s. With the front moving away to the east, we will be in the dry slot of this storm centered over Northern Minnesota much of the day. It will stay cloudy and breezy but rain will be very limited to just a few scattered showers or drizzle. The storm will then occlude into the weekend and move very little for 24-48 hours while captured within an upper low. For Western Wisconsin this means it will be a chilly and occasionally blustery weekend with clouds and occasional light precipitation. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 40 degrees. making it feel much more like the later part of November. It will also be cold enough that some of the light showers will fall as snow. Any possible accumulations should be quite minimal with perhaps just enough to whiten the ground in places. Not much change on Sunday with more clouds and breezes but less moisture around, so mainly dry with just a chance for an additional rain or snow shower. Highs will again be in the lower 40’s.

Shortly before 10 PM Wednesday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a motorist advising they came upon a car rolled on Highway 8 near Grunseth Road over 2-3 miles East of Glen Flora. According to the report, both occupants were out of the vehicle and were injured. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. The Hawkins Fire Personnel advised a female subject had scratches on her hand. The male subject had a pretty good laceration on his head. The female advised they swerved to avoid a deer and she had taken her seatbelt off to reach for something. Both were transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith.

Barron County (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man caught in a Barron County sex sting in 2018 will serve time behind bars. Heath Gullikson was accused of exchanging sexual messages with a 15-year-old boy who was actually an undercover officer. Police said he was arrested in Rice Lake when he tried to meet the boy for sex. In April, Gullikson pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child and bail jumping. Wednesday, Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Gullikson to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He is also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

MADISON (WKOW) — Cancer survivors met with lawmakers at the state capitol to bring awareness to breast cancer. The meeting is part of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual state advocacy day. It gives a chance for survivors and advocates to discuss with state legislators about issues related to screening and treating breast cancer. “There’s a lot of people who can get their mammograms regularly without any problems financially or seeing their doctors,” said Megan Purtell, Chair of WBCC Advocacy Day. “But there are a lot of women in this state who cannot do that and we want to make sure we wipe it out at some point and everyone who has an opportunity to get a mammogram gets one.” The coalition says more than 5,000 women and men diagnosed with breast cancer this year.